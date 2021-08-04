RCC, UNCP establish COVID-19 guidelines for the start of fall semester

LUMBERTON — Officials from both of Robeson County’s institutions of higher education are preparing for students’ return to classes for the fall semester and have enacted last-minute guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep students safe.

Leadership at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke were finalizing pandemic-related safety procedures for the fall semester on Wednesday, including setting the mandate for COVID-19 surveillance testing every other week for all residential students who have not been vaccinated. Residential students who are fully vaccinated have the option to opt out of this testing requirement, according to a UNCP Fall 2021 guide released Wednesday.

Classes at the university are set to begin Aug. 18. Residential freshmen will move in Aug. 13-14 and returning students Aug. 16-17.

All residential students are required to provide a negative COVID-19 test within five days of arrival or proof of vaccination to UNCP’s Student Health Services. Students who arrive without the required documentation will have the option of taking a rapid COVID-19 test at SHS.

“As information continues to become available, we will be reviewing and implementing additional COVID mitigation practices to reduce the chance of spread on campus,” a statement from UNCP Chancellor Robin Cummings reads in part. “This may include additional testing requirements and vaccination opportunities for faculty, staff and students.”

Because of guidance by state and federal health agencies issued this past week, UNCP updated its COVID-19 safety protocols on campus, according to a statement Cummings issued to faculty, staff and students.

“We were hoping for a complete return to normal for the coming semester, but if we’ve learned anything over the last year and a half, it’s that we certainly can’t predict the future in regard to COVID-19,” the statement reads in part.

UNCP and Robeson Community College have both set mask-wearing mandates for all indoor public settings on campus for both vaccinated and unvaccinated faculty, staff and students.

The decision went into effect Tuesday at RCC based on guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Robeson County. This requirement will remain in effect when students begin fall classes on Aug. 16.

“Face coverings were an integral part of our COVID-19 management plan last year and helped to keep our campus community safe. We are again putting this safety precaution in place as part of our efforts to preserve and protect a safe and successful fall semester for everyone,” RCC President Melissa Singler said.

There will be a mix of online, hybrid and in-person instruction, with most classes delivered on-campus, at RCC.

If there is a need to do so, RCC is prepared to pivot to remote learning if that is in the best interest of students, from a safety perspective, according to Singler.

“Most of our classes have the technology available to have synchronous classes, giving us the flexibility to go remote if necessary,” she said.

All UNCP students will receive a package containing masks, literature, hand sanitizer and other self-care items, similar to the packages given students during the fall 2020 semester.

UNCP will offer surveillance testing to all faculty, staff and students Aug. 11 and 12 and surveillance testing during the semester. Vaccinations will be offered through on-campus clinics and every Thursday at Brave Health Center.

Isolation and quarantine space will be available in Belk and North halls for students.

“We will reassess our status by Sept. 17, 2021, regarding any possible modifications,” Cummings said.

“The well-being, health and safety of our campus community is and will remain the top priority in our decision-making process,” he added. “As such, our plan will remain consistent with guidance issued by the CDC, NCDHHS (N.C. Health and Human Services), the UNC System and other state, local or federal officials.”

Leadership at Robeson Community college will consider several factors before making the decision to alter face covering requirements, including federal, state and local health policies and guidance, the level of transmission in Robeson County and North Carolina, and the overall vaccination rate in the state.

“Hopefully, vaccination rates in our county and state will continue to increase to a level that public health experts indicate would provide greater protection against COVID-19 and its variants,” Singler said.

Robeson Community College also will continue to abide by any local or state mandates and listen to the advice and guidance given by local health department as well as the Department of Health and Human Services, according to campus leaders.

“The situation remains fluid and we will monitor the metrics to ensure that our students have a safe environment that is conducive to learning,” Singler said.

Cummings “strongly encouraged” all faculty, staff and students to be vaccinated as soon as possible.

“Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID and to ensure we make our way back to normal operations,” Cummings said. “Our decisions throughout this pandemic have been driven by available data and the driving principle of doing what is in the best interest of the health and safety of our campus community.”

