Crime report

August 5, 2021

Jessie Oxendine, of East 17th Street in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that he and Campbell’s Used Cars were victims of a motor vehicle theft that occurred at Jessie’s Body Shop, located at 1511 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton.

Clyde Locklear reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of a break-in that occurred on Rennert Road in Shannon. He reported that his estimated loss from the incident was $200.

Anshawn Powell reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole his firearm from a location on Buie Philadelphus Road in Lumberton.