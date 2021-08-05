Coalition of residents and police sets its sights on reducing crime in St. Pauls

ST. PAULS — Police and community members here are joining forces to curb violent crime such as the recent shootings in the town.
Members of the community recently approached St. Pauls Chief of Police Steve Dollinger about crime in the area, particularly the shooting death of 19-year-old Marqueise Coleman on July 29, according to Mayor Elbert Gibson. The community members wanted to hold a peace march, but Dollinger said a coalition offers the chance to make a longer-lasting positive impact on the community.
Thus, the Stop the Violence Coalition was formed this week and will hold its first meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 24 in the St. Pauls High School cafeteria.
“The Coalition consists of members of the police department, public, local clergy, businesses, the school community, and other civic and community organizations. These groups will work together to make the St. Pauls area a safer place to live and work,” a statement from the St. Pauls Police Department reads.
“We’re hoping to get some real good participation,” Dollinger said. “It’s gonna be very productive.”
The Coalition seeks to provide resources to the community by helping residents with substance abuse problems and mental health issues, and “removing violent offenders from the streets” to decrease criminal activity, according to SPPD.
The police department has responded to 31 calls for shots fired since Jan. 1, Dollinger said.
Of those calls, one person has died and four others have been injured in town limits, he said. Five calls were in the county’s jurisdiction and include two homicides and an injured person.
Nine people have been placed behind bars in connection to shots fired since Jan. 1.
“We have made arrests in all cases where somebody was injured or killed,” Dollinger said.
Eight instances included property damage, and 15 included no damage or injuries, the police chief said.
The Coalition also seeks to build trust between the community and the police department and increase community involvement in the fight against crime.
Some victims are afraid to speak up and give police information about crime.
“We want to eliminate that fear,” Dollinger said. “We want to make sure that we do everything that we can to make sure they feel safe in their own community.”
Mayor Elbert Gibson shares that hope.
“I hope that it brings us closer together and people will not be scared to let the police know what’s going on in their neighborhood,” Gibson said.
“I would encourage anyone who’s interested in the community to please come,” the mayor added.
The coalition will meet once a month at first, Dollinger said.
He hopes the coalition will coordinate its efforts to rid St. Pauls of crime and drugs with the Robeson Area Multi-Agency Task Force. The Task Force brings together personnel from the Maxton, Red Springs, Lumberton, Pembroke, Parkton, St. Pauls and Rowland police departments, the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division, and federal law enforcement agencies who share resources and target crime in participating towns in Robeson County.
“It all works together,” Dollinger said.
This past weekend, Little Marsh Chapel AME Zion Church held a unity program attended by Gibson and other town officials. The mayor said town officials will do their part to promote unity anyway they can.
“Crime isn’t just a police problem, its an everyone problem. The police and community need to work together to create an environment where criminal activity cannot survive,” according to the SPPD.
“Together we can help improve the quality of life for all members of our community!!!!” the department’s statement reads.
Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]