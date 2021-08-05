State lawmakers urge health system leaders to reverse COVID-19 vaccine mandates

LUMBERTON — A state lawmaker who represents part of Robeson County added his name to a letter by House Republicans urging health system executives to reconsider recent decisions to require all hospital staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccination in order to keep their jobs.
In all, 55 House lawmakers signed the letter announced today by chamber leadership. One of the signatories was Rep. Brenden Jones, of Tabor City. Jones, D-46, could not be reached for comment Thursday.
“We continue to hear from countless constituents who work at your facilities that feel blindsided by this announcement,” the letter reads in part. “Regardless of the legality surrounding mandatory vaccinations, there are valid concerns and fears from healthcare workers who will lose their job if they do not take the vaccine. An issue of particular concern is from women who are pregnant or breastfeeding and those with preexisting conditions or religious objections.”
The letter had not reached UNC Health Southeastern as of Thursday.
“Our CEO has not received this letter nor has she been contacted by any elected officials, therefore, we will not be commenting at this time,” a statement from the health care system reads.
UNC Health Southeastern announced July 28 that employees have until Sept. 21 to become vaccinated against COVID-19, or risk losing their jobs. The mandate applies to “any individual who works or volunteers in any capacity for UNC Health Southeastern. These include but are not limited to employees, contract staff, independent providers, students, vendors, etc.,” according to the health care system.
“COVID-19 vaccine compliance will become a condition of employment. Failure to adhere to this requirement will mean that the individual cannot continue his/her employment with the health system,” Patrick D. Ebri, vice president and chief engagement officer, said the day the vaccination announcement was made.
Executives at Cape Fear Valley Health in Fayetteville also were not aware of the letter on Thursday.
“Cape Fear Valley Health has not received this letter to date, but we appreciate any input from lawmakers,”said Chaka Jordan, vice president of Marketing and Communications. “Before arriving at our decision to mandate the vaccine, leadership held several town halls to listen and respond to our employees’ questions and concerns. The overwhelming body of scientific evidence supports our decision that mandatory vaccination is the right choice at this time.”
Nor is the letter likely to make Cape Fear leaders rethink their vaccination mandate.
The health care system announced Thursday that it will make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for employees, physicians, students, vendors and volunteers. The deadline for full compliance is Oct. 1.
“With the rising trend in positive COVID-19 cases locally and nationally, vaccinations remain our best defense against the pandemic. The vaccine has proven to be safe and effective, and the data shows it reduces the severity of the virus and significantly lessens the risk of COVID-related hospitalizations for those who are exposed to the virus,” said Michael Nagowski, Cape Fear Valley Health CEO.
In their letter, the lawmakers argue that decisions to impose vaccination mandates are unfair and hasty.
“It is simply unfair to force them to choose between their job and taking a vaccine that is only authorized for ‘emergency use only’ by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA),” the letter reads in part.
The lawmakers also say the mandates could make staffing problems at hospitals worse.
“As you know, hospitals across the state are struggling to fill open nursing positions,” the letter reads. “In fact, Duke Health is seeking to hire around 700 nursing positions and UNC Health is looking for more than 800 nurses. This decision to terminate nurses and other healthcare professionals who do not take the vaccine will only exacerbate the problem. In certain instances, a hospital could potentially lose 30% of its workforce due to vaccine mandates.
“From difficulties in recruitment to a decline in quality of care, there are serious issues that should have been addressed and thought-out before threatening the employment of tens of thousands of healthcare employees.”