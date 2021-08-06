LUMBERTON — Three governing boards and the Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education are scheduled to meet next week.

Rowland commissioners and the PSRC School Board are to hold meetings on Tuesday.

The Rowland Board of Commissioners is to meet in-person at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting will take place at Town Hall, located at 202 W. Main St.

School board members will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The meeting can be accessed by the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PbBCPGLgZLE.

Agenda items include 2021-2022 PSRC Testing Calendar, Mathematics employment agreement, board workshop, Old Main STREAM Academy Charter School, Child and Adult Care Food Program, policy update-4000B, sole source vendors, Musco Lighting, monthly financial report, 2021-2022 school fundraisers, Certified/Classified Personnel and legal issues.

Because of COVID-19 the meeting will be closed to the public. However, Open Session Public Comments can be submitted through the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdkQsGALUFowqe-1Ieq5GmKABZYv3w163dMa5owzQf8RoX3rQ/viewform.

The Lumberton City Council will convene at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Members of the public can view the meeting live at City of Lumberton 911 Emergency Services Facebook page.

The St. Pauls Board of Commissioners will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. in the commissioners’ meeting room at Town Hall, located 210 W. Blue St.