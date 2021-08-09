Crime report

August 9, 2021 Robesonian News 0

Vonzell Parker reported Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was seriously injured during an assault by someone with a weapon that occurred on Quick Road in Lumber Bridge.

The following break-ins were reported Friday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Sam’s Mini Mart, N.C. 710 North, Red Springs; Kathleen Chavis, D N T Road, Lumber Bridge; Emma Locklear, Cherub Drive, Maxton; Michael Deese, Fairley Road, Rowland; James Collins, Old Red Springs Road, Maxton; Mitch Fields, Gateway Drive, Lumberton; Brenda Strickland, U.S. 74 West, Pembroke; Gene Lambert, West Broad Street, St. Pauls; Jerry Buie, Robins Avenue, St. Pauls; Shirley Locklear, Can Road, Maxton; and Kathi Rowell, Baltimore Church Road, Fairmont.

The following thefts were reported Friday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Joseph Carter, Piney Grove Road, Lumberton; Felipe Bautista, Snipes Road, Red Springs; Donna Moffett, Longleaf Drive, Lumberton; Karina Tara, Snipes Road, Red Springs; Chadwick Jacobs, St. Anna Road, Pembroke; Harvey Lowery, Onnie Joe Road, Maxton; Latoya Morris, Wire Grass Road, Orrum; Brandon Oxendine, Prospect Road, Pembroke; Kimberly Quick, Alford Farms Road, Maxton; Dwayne Bryant, Buies Mill Road, Red Springs; Cynthia Chavis, Oakgrove Church Road, Pembroke; Tabitha Scott, Ira Road, Lumberton; Heather Locklear, Papas Drive, Maxton; James Baker, McCrimmon Road, Rowland; Jessica Moreno, Papas Drive, Maxton; Bryan Broussard, Shaw Mill Road, St. Pauls; Alford Efird, Mt. Baldy Road, Parkton; Michael McNeal, West Dew Road, Rowland; Billy Fields, Gateway Drive, Lumberton; Annette Hunt, N.C. 72 West, Lumberton; Family Dollar, Norment Road, Lumberton; and Arthur Britt, South Creek Road, Orrum.

The following people reported Friday and Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that they were victims of armed robberies:

Joseph Branch, Country Lane, Lumberton; Porchia Graham, Alicia Drive, Lumberton; and James Jones, Blanchard Road, Lumber Bridge.

Leo Locklear reported Friday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an assault by someone with a weapon that occurred on Shannon Road in Lumberton.