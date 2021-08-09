Cape Fear Valley Health modifies visitation policies

August 9, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

FAYETTEVILLE — Cape Fear Valley Health has made modifications to its current visitation policy because of changes in the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus and the high spread of cases in the community.

Most Cape Fear Valley Medical Center inpatients, Cape Fear Valley Rehabilitation Center patients, Bladen County Hospital and Hoke Hospital patients may have no more than two visitors from noon and 8 p.m. Visitors must be at least 12 years old, and no more than two visitors at a time are allowed in a patient’s room.

Visitors and patients in all Cape Fear Valley Health facilities and clinics are required to properly wear a mask at all times, with the exception of the HealthPlex facility, which only requires masks for visitors if they have not been fully vaccinated. Masks must remain on at all times, even in patients’ rooms, or the visitor will be asked to leave. Neck gaiters are not permitted.

“This mask policy will be strictly enforced,” a release from the health care provider reads.

All visitors will be screened with a brief verbal questionnaire and a temperature scan before being allowed entry. People refusing to answer the questions or who have a temperature above 100.3 Fahrenheit will be denied entry.

The health system also has some further restrictions in certain parts of the medical center and other locations, which can be found online at https://www.capefearvalley.com/news/article.aspx?id=206.