LUMBERTON — Canadian geese are “here to stay” in Robeson County, and residents should learn to be better neighbors to the fowl, said a district biologist with the N.C. Wildlife Resource Commission.

“We pretty much have Canadian geese,” said John Harrelson, who covers the Robeson County area for the Commission. “They’re here to stay and we have to learn how to coexist with them.”

It is unclear how many geese are in Robeson County.

“We don’t have data where we can get it to the individual county level. We don’t have that type of information but we know across the state the population continues to increase,” Harrelson said.

Although most subspecies, or populations, are migratory in nature, populations of nonmigratory Canadian geese have been increasing throughout North Carolina and elsewhere over the past 20 years, according to the N.C. Wildlife Commission.

“We do have Canadian geese that fly here during the wintertime and then leave,” Harrelson said. “But the ones we see in the summertime, those are birds that have made the decision not to fly north. They’ve laid eggs, and, really, their offspring don’t know about migration because this is their home.”

The result is gaggles of geese crossing streets and busy highways and populating parks like Luther Britt in Lumberton.

“The most I’ve seen in Robeson is groups of 20 and 30,” Harrelson said. “And those have really been around Walmart or the (Robeson) community college there.”

The animals, however, do not pose much of a threat to humans.

“They do oftentimes become a nuisance around people’s homes and so there may be more negative interaction between people and geese, but nothing to be concerned about,” he said.

The fecal matter left behind by geese is the most common complaint Harrelson hears from residents. The feces could effect water quality, but it would have to be a circumstance where there’s a large amount in a concentrated area, which is not the case in Lumberton.

“There are places where thousands and thousands of ducks and geese go and spend lots and lots of time in bodies of water, and there is some influx (in Robeson County) but it’s at a very small level,” he said. “It’s not where it’s harmful to fish or other plant material or animals in the area.”

There are “hazing techniques” that can be used to make it uncomfortable for geese to enter one’s backyard and leaving unwanted substances. Harrelson suggests buying an air horn or clapping hands loudly, if the resident is present.

“If you’re not present, Amazon sells motion detectors that emit noise. They also have motion-detecting sprinklers. Those also work,” he said.

There also are products available at department stores that can be sprinkled on the grass to make it taste bad.

“However, whenever it rains or you have heavy dew on your lawn that’s going to get washed away,” Harrelson said.

Like many animals, Canadian geese, males, or “ganders,” in particular, can become protective during the spring nesting season, the expert said.

“If you have geese nesting on your property they will come after you at some extent and warn you off,” Harrelson said.

Adult Canadian geese found in North Carolina typically average about 10 pounds and between 2.5 and 3 feet in length. Males are typically larger than females.

Another important bit of advice from biologists is to refrain from feeding geese or any wild animals.

“We recommend not feeding them anything,” Harrelson said. “They’re wild animals. They can fly. They can get the best food available. They just come up to people because food is easy.

“Let wildlife be wildlife.”

