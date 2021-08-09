Owner seeks appeal of dangerous dog designation after 2-year-old attacked

LUMBERTON — Robeson County Partnership for Children can address the issues of higher wages and better health care for early childhood teachers and overall childhood health thanks to a $330,000 grant.

The Partnership recently was awarded the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust grant to fund grassroots efforts to promote equitable early childhood outcomes. The money will be received over three years, at $110,000 a year.

“Our application was specifically to create pathways to systemic change for young children,” said Tim Little, the Partnership’s Fund Development director. “The purpose of the grant is for improving child school readiness. It’s multifaceted.”

With the money the Partnership can collect accurate, pertinent data on teacher salaries and benefits in regulated child care centers.

“Robeson County’s day care teachers are by and large making the same wages they did in 2006, which was low then,” Little said. “State requirements for day care teacher education continues to increase, which is good for our children. But due to economic constraints in our county, the reality is private day care providers simply cannot stretch their tuition dollars any further.”

And many young parents can’t afford higher rates, Little said.

“We are hoping to find ways to improve teacher pay while keeping tuition affordable,” he said.

The grant funds will also be used to collect information on children who are not in regulated child care centers in Robeson County to determine their access to health care, educational opportunities and healthy foods, and determine why some children do not have access to these basic necessities.

“Robeson County Partnership for Children currently works with N.C. State and our Cooperative Extension to connect some child care centers who agree to participate with resources for healthy eating as well as gardening,” Little said.

The program is called Farm to Early Childhood Education.

“This is the kind of thing, helping promote healthy habits for young families, that we’ll be supporting as a part of the grant work,” Little said.

The third portion of the grant will used to find ways to help young families and day care teachers gain access to health care. National research shows that even children with access to health care whose guardians do not have access to health care suffer poor health outcomes compared with families that have total access, according to a release from the Partnership.

The Partnership’s plan includes using the collected data to make this specific assertion for Robeson County and find ways to affect substantive change in health care outcomes for Robeson County families, prenatal to 5 years old.

“This is a monumental task that is ongoing but we’re committed, with the greatly appreciated assistance from the Kate B. Reynolds Foundation grant, to make progress in this area,” Little said.

After collection of the data, the information will be used to formulate a plan for improving these issues, which will include, but is not be limited to, encouraging the state legislature to make substantive changes to improve learning opportunities for the prenatal to 5 years old group, to improve access to healthy food and healthy living options for families with young children, and to increase access to health care for this age group and their families.

The data collected also will support anecdotal knowledge that the majority of early childhood teachers in Robeson County are of minority descent and are making wages below poverty level with few or no benefits, a release from the Partnership read in part.

“At the partnership we are focused on making Robeson County a better place to live where there’s equity between gender and races and all those who are trying to make our world a better place,” Little said. “We are just really pleased to have received this grant and thrilled with the opportunity to help our most vulnerable children and families get a better start.”

This work will result in improvements in the current workforce, the ability to attract more and better qualified teachers, particularly from minority groups, and ultimately, will provide the county’s youngest citizens the skills and knowledge they need to be successful in school and life, according to the Partnership. And again, by making that opportunity available to a larger percentage of children prenatal to 5 years old, will break the cycle of poor outcomes in school and the resulting poverty in our population.

“Robeson County families have huge barriers which prevent children from succeeding in school,” the release reads in part. “Access to adequate health care, providing a living wage for early childhood education professionals, and access to and knowledge of healthy foods are just a few of the barriers facing our children and our communities.”

The Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust was established in 1947 and is one of the largest private trusts in North Carolina. The mission of the trust is to improve the health and quality of life of financially disadvantaged residents of North Carolina.