Owner seeks appeal of dangerous dog designation after 2-year-old attacked

August 9, 2021 Robesonian News
Jessica Horne Staff writer
<p>Locklear</p>

Locklear

<p>Smith</p>

Smith

    LUMBERTON — County officials are working to set a date for an appeal to a dangerous dog designation in connection to an Aug. 2 dog attack that sent a 2-year-old boy to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    The attack happened on Pelican Drive in Fairmont, where a pit bull bit a child in the child’s backyard, according to Gary Locklear, a county attorney. The owner of the dog is said to be 16 years old.

    The dog attacked the child near a “swimming pool at home,” said Bill Smith, Robeson County Health Department director.

    “Victim was outside with mother. Victim ran off the porch and the dog then came from under the porch,” Locklear told The Robesonian, reading from a narrative written by a Robeson County Animal Control officer.

    The child, who was bitten in the face and neck area, was airlifted to a hospital in Chapel Hill with life-threatening injuries, but has since returned home, Locklear said.

    The dog was located about .8 miles from the victim’s home, according to the Animal Control officer’s report.

    Robeson County Animal Control Director Yulonda McLean sent a letter to the dog’s owner declaring the dog a dangerous dog, which means the dog must be euthanized, Locklear said.

    “Once a dog is deemed dangerous or potentially dangerous, the dog shall be impounded immediately by Animal Control. The owner shall be notified in writing, giving the reason for the determination. The owner of the dog which has been declared to be dangerous or potentially dangerous has the right to appeal the decision in the matter set forth in this ordinance,” according to the Robeson County Animal Control Ordinance concerning dangerous dogs.

    The owner appealed the decision on Aug. 5, and Locklear and others are working to set a date for the Robeson County Dangerous Dog Appellate Board to meet and hear the case, according to the attorney. The date had not been set as of Monday afternoon.

    The dog was not up-to-date on rabies shots, according to Smith. The Health Department director was not sure if the child had started a rabies vaccination regimen.

    “(The) dog is being quarantined and will be held until the case is resolved,” Smith said.

    The dog is being held at the Robeson County Animal Shelter, Locklear said.

    Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]