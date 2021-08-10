Event prepares boys for LIFE

August 10, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Former Harlem Globetrotters member Alexander Wright Jr., hands out a shirt Saturday at the Robeson County Parks and Recreation Department’s Leadership Influence Family Empowerment (LIFE) mentoring program kickoff event. About 18 boys signed up for the program that seeks to provide boys ages 9 to 15 with mentors and life skills to shape them into productive citizens. For more information, call 910-671-3156 or 910-301-2272 or email anthony.govan@co.robeson.nc.us. Courtesy photo | TNL Photos

Former Harlem Globetrotters member Alexander Wright Jr., hands out a shirt Saturday at the Robeson County Parks and Recreation Department’s Leadership Influence Family Empowerment (LIFE) mentoring program kickoff event. About 18 boys signed up for the program that seeks to provide boys ages 9 to 15 with mentors and life skills to shape them into productive citizens. For more information, call 910-671-3156 or 910-301-2272 or email [email protected]

Courtesy photo | TNL Photos

<p>Former Harlem Globetrotters member Alexander Wright Jr., middle, has his picture taken Saturday with boys who attended the Robeson County Parks and Recreation Department’s Leadership Influence Family Empowerment (LIFE) mentoring program kickoff event at the Robeson County Fairgrounds. About 28 boys attended the event. The program seeks to provide boys ages 9 to 15 with mentors and life skills to shape them into productive citizens. For more information, call 910-671-3156 or 910-301-2272 or email anthony.govan@co.robeson.nc.us.</p> <p>Courtesy photo | TNL Photos</p>

Former Harlem Globetrotters member Alexander Wright Jr., middle, has his picture taken Saturday with boys who attended the Robeson County Parks and Recreation Department’s Leadership Influence Family Empowerment (LIFE) mentoring program kickoff event at the Robeson County Fairgrounds. About 28 boys attended the event. The program seeks to provide boys ages 9 to 15 with mentors and life skills to shape them into productive citizens. For more information, call 910-671-3156 or 910-301-2272 or email [email protected]

Courtesy photo | TNL Photos

Former Harlem Globetrotters member Alexander Wright Jr., hands out a shirt Saturday at the Robeson County Parks and Recreation Department’s Leadership Influence Family Empowerment (LIFE) mentoring program kickoff event. About 18 boys signed up for the program that seeks to provide boys ages 9 to 15 with mentors and life skills to shape them into productive citizens. For more information, call 910-671-3156 or 910-301-2272 or email [email protected]

***

Former Harlem Globetrotters member Alexander Wright Jr., middle, has his picture taken Saturday with boys who attended the Robeson County Parks and Recreation Department’s Leadership Influence Family Empowerment (LIFE) mentoring program kickoff event at the Robeson County Fairgrounds. About 28 boys attended the event. The program seeks to provide boys ages 9 to 15 with mentors and life skills to shape them into productive citizens. For more information, call 910-671-3156 or 910-301-2272 or email [email protected]