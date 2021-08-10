Judge orders land owned by NC Indian Cultural Center Inc. be turned over to Robeson County

Where NC Indian Cultural Center once sat a state park to be built

LUMBERTON — The deed to about eight acres of land in Maxton where an American Indian cultural center had been operating since the 1980s was ordered to be given to Robeson County on Tuesday so a state park can be built.

Brunswick County Superior Court Judge Jason Disbrow presided over the case of Robeson County versus the North Carolina Indian Cultural Center Inc. and on Tuesday ordered the county be deeded the property. The land will be transferred to state ownership after the deed is recorded by the county.

“We’re pleased with the judge’s ruling,” said Gary Locklear, a county attorney.

The nonprofit N.C. Indian Cultural Center land is located along U.S. 74 between Maxton and Pembroke. The property bordered by the Lumber River recently was farmland. Also once located on the land was Riverside Golf Course, a lake that has been drained, swimming pool, museum and an amphitheater where “Strike at the Wind!” was performed, when the Center’s property spanned more than 400 acres.

The condemned acreage will be added to the 92 acres of state-owned land that surrounds the property, according to information from Locklear. Once combined, the land will be the site if a 100-acre park.

In March 2016, voters across the state approved the Connect NC Bond package, which included funding for parks and recreational facilities. Included in that package was $3 million to place a park in the western portion of Robeson County, according to Locklear.

“State Parks officials tried to obtain the 8 acres from NCICC but were unsuccessful,” a statement from a time line sent to The Robesonian by Locklear reads.

In January 2020, state park officials told the county manager that “in order to go forward with the project, the County would have to obtain the 8 acres for Robeson County, by negotiated purchase or by condemnation,” according to the time line.

In April 2020, the county deposited an $18,000 check at the Clerk of Superior Court’s office, which was the “appraised value” of the land.

“If they won’t take that then the court will ultimately have to decide its value,” Locklear said.

Judge Disbrow also allowed the county’s motion to remove from the court record some of the answers given by Cultural Center representatives as part of its plea to allegations by the county, including information about Beverly Collins-Hall, who was served with a summons and complaint, and described as executive director of the NCICC.

Collins-Hall signed the paperwork, but serves only as a volunteer for the organization. After the court hearing, Collins-Hall, who was not present at the hearing because she was ill, told The Robesonian that she had not served in the executive director role since 2001.

Gary Locklear described NCICC attorney Florence Bowens’ response to county allegations as “baseless.”

Among them was the organization’s denial of the county’s authority to condemn property.

“That’s how governments improve the lives of its citizens,” Locklear said.

Bowens said eminent domain laws do not apply to land owned by American Indians.

Gates Harris was appointed guardian ad litem for the nonprofit.

“The tract is appropriate to be condemned,” Harris said.

“The allegation that it’s Indian land was very concerning to me,” he said.

After further research and correspondence with officials at the University of Virginia, he came to another conclusion.

“This is a tract of land owned by a nonprofit North Carolina organization,” he said.

But, the legal fight for the land that has gone on for more than a year is far from over.

“We filed to have this case removed to federal court this morning,” Bowens told the court at the start of the hearing.

The removal to federal court failed once already, after U.S. District Court Judge Terrence Boyle remanded the matter back to state courts, according to Locklear.

“My client does have a right to protect their interests,” Bowens said.

New documentation has been acquired in the case, she said. Bowens but did not provide further details.

“Your renewed motion to remove this matter back to federal court is denied,” Judge Disbrow said.

Once the matter was removed, state courts no longer have jurisdiction, Bowens said.

“I want it on record that I am taking this up for appeal,” Bowens said. “I am appealing this.”

Kara Brewer Boyd, the secretary and treasurer of NCICC, was present and disagreed with the judgment.

“I think that there should be no eminent domain in the United States. … Eminent domain is just another way to steal land,” Boyd said.

She also questioned what the case could mean for other land, such as that owned by the Lumbee Tribe.

“How many more state parks do you need?” she asked.

Beverly Collins-Hall also was upset by the judge’s decision.

“This is the biggest slap across the face there is,” Collins-Hall said.

Forty-one burial grounds on the property were disturbed, she said. The state has placed barbed wire fences by the river and erected barricades to prevent access onto the land.

Collins-Hall said the NCICC board “is not going anywhere.”

The organization has been operating out of the American Indian Mother’s organization office in Red Springs since it was displaced by the state in 2013. Contributing factors to displacement also were vandalism and arson, according to Collins-Hall.

“It’s Cherokee land. They don’t have a right,” she said. “We’re going to fight for that land.”

