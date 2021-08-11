Rowland commissioners take action that puts sewer repair project in motion

LUMBERTON — The deadline for filing an appeal in the pursuit of more than $87 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency was met, the Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education was told Tuesday.

The appeal was filed Tuesday, which was the deadline for the school district to send it to North Carolina Emergency Management, Hugh McIlwain, director of Internal Affairs and Finance, told School Board members.

“So, now it’s in the hands of the state department,” McIlwain said. “They do have 60 days to respond.”

The School Board has retained the Baker Donelson law firm out of Washington, D.C., to help in its pursuit of money spent on Hurricane Matthew recovery efforts. FEMA denied a funding request for more than $87 million and offered the school district about $4.5 million in Hurricane Matthew recovery funding.

McIlwain said the state will include the appeal and a letter of their support for the school district’s efforts in a packet to be given FEMA. The appeal contains about 55 pages of information, and the exhibits included in the document number 1,000 to 2,000 pages, he estimated.

“FEMA will then have 90 days to respond,” he said.

But, the 90 day clock starts after each question the federal agency asks, McIlwain added. The best case scenario is a response in late January or early February.

School Board Attorney Grady Hunt said hiring the law firm was one of the board’s best decisions during his more than 27 years of service to them.

“The last seven weeks has been pretty incredible following along and just seeing the work that’s been put into the appeal,” Hunt said. “… I feel good about our appeal, I think they kind of showed the inconsistencies in the way certain things have been handled along the way.”

“I’m not nearly foolish enough to tell you we’re gonna get $87 million, but I’m crazy enough to tell ya, we’re gonna get a hell of a lot more than $5 million,” Hunt added.

For now, the Board is “in a wait and see” situation, he said.

“It’s gonna just be interesting to see what twists and turns it takes,” Hunt said.

McIlwain said his department isn’t finished working even though it has sent off the appeal documents.

“We’ll be filing the supplemental with 2021 figures for cost of construction because of how everything has been inflated so much compared to 2019 reports,” McIlwain said.

It’s in the state’s hands and the PSRC is hoping for the best, he said.

Hunt commended Erica Setzer, chief Finance director, McIlwain and Superintendent Freddie Williamson for “yeoman’s work” in the appeals process.

“I want to commend Hugh,” said Mike Smith, School Board chairman, before the room erupted in applause.

Smith said he feels good about something positive coming from the situation.

“Maybe we’ll have that new career technology high school at some point,” he said.

McIlwain also thanked Board members for their support.

In other business, Superintendent Williamson said meetings will remain virtual because of COVID-19 metrics.

“It is my recommendation that we continue to not open the meetings to the public,” Williamson said.

District Health Services Supervisor Stephaine Locklear also gave an update on COVID-19, saying Robeson County has a 12.7% positivity rate and is hovering at 30% of its population being fully vaccinated.

“Our governor has asked us to tailor our reentry plan, and the decisions are made based on our community or county metrics,” she said.

She will be attending a meeting soon to gather information about offering COVID-19 testing at each school for free through the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Locklear said.

“As we get more information, we will be able to provide more comprehensive detail of what that looks like for our district,” she said.

Bobby Locklear, assistant superintendent of Administration and Auxiliary Services, told Board members that he is in the process of obtaining a cost estimate for the order of 2,100 air purifiers to be placed in areas like classrooms and gyms in the coming school year.

The School Board on Tuesday approved a Mathematics Employment Agreement that allows certified math teachers from middle and high schools to teach other students via video during their planning period. A substitute teacher will be in the room, but the agreement ensures all students receive instruction from a certified teacher.

The agreement also will prevent teachers from teaching “extra courses and not being compensated,” said Robert Locklear, assistant superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction and Accountability.

The agreement carries of price tag of $5,000 per semester, or about $40 an hour, he said.

“I think it’s a win for teachers. It’s a win for students. It’s also a win for poor principals who are out there looking for teachers really hard,” said Anthony Barton, Pembroke Middle School principal.

The Board also approved a request by Child Nutrition Director Charlene Locklear to deliver meal services to Old Main STREAM Academy in Pembroke.

Also approved was the Child and Adult Care food program.

Board members also approved minor revisions to policies concerning drugs, the use of unmanned aircraft, student discipline records and long-term suspension.

“There were no substantial revisions,” said William Gentry, chairman of the School Board’ Policy Committee.

The board also approved the use of sole source vendors Learning A-Z and Digitalis Education Solutions.

Before Tuesday’s meeting started, all in attendance observed a moment of silence a moment of silence for Tammy Wynne, an Exceptional Children teacher assistant and bus driver at Purnell Swett High School, and Central Office custodian Derick Locklear, both of whom died recently.

After emerging from closed session, Board members approved personnel matters, with Dwayne Smith casting the lone no vote.

Also after the closed session, Williamson told Board members the process to interview and hire principals for Red Springs Middle School and Rowland Norment Elementary School continues. A recommendation for the hires should be made and approved Thursday.

The meeting was recessed until 5 p.m. Thursday.