Red Springs technology hub to host public, students for tech events

August 12, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

RED SPRINGS — A technology hub here is hosting two free events this month to give members of the public access to demonstrations from technology companies across the United States.

Emerging Technology Institute, located at 16824A N.C. 211 in Red Springs, will host a Live Demonstrations Tech-Polooza on Aug. 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its site. Among keynote speakers scheduled for the event are Stephen Lee and Bull Holland, both of the U.S. Army Research Office; Joe Kosbar, of Indiana Innovation Institute; and Bill Rivera, of U.S. Army Special Operations Command.

At the event, local students will see live demonstrations of new technologies, according to James Freeman, ETI founder and president. Among companies with technology demonstrations are Mantel Technologies, RTI International, Full Throttle Aerial, Hendrick Motorsports and others.

“The event also showcases how Robeson County is now involved with the development of emerging technologies for the development of defense,” Freeman said.

“The partnership between Research Triangle International, Robeson Community College and ETI has helped events like this take place,” he added.

Through the partnership, the U.S. Department of Defense can be assured that Robeson County has capabilities to assist with national defense security matters, Freeman said.

On Aug. 25, students can meet with representatives of small and large businesses to discuss internships, job opportunities and certifications at an ETI event, he said.

Among vendors to be present are Epic Games, Amazon Web Services, Booz Allen Hamilton, Octo, Blue light, North Carolina State University’s ASSIST Team and more.

To attend either event, register online at http://www.eticommunity.com.