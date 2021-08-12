Red Springs technology hub to host public, students for tech events

LUMBERTON — Lumberton City Council on Wednesday approved an amendment to the engineering project and the selection of an environmental assessment for the floodgate being constructed along Interstate 95.

The floodgate, located near VFW Road beneath I-95 in West Lumberton, just north of Exit 17, originally was to be built east of the interstate. But because of considerations regarding the widening and elevating of I-95 at that location the decision was made to move the floodgate to the western side of the highway.

That change caused an additional engineering charge as contractor Atkins Global begins working on the floodgate’s design. The company submitted a request to amend their contract at a cost of $248,853.68, which Council approved during its regular meeting.

“This is actually less than we thought it was going to be,” said Rob Armstrong, city Public Works director. “They were able to use some of their data collected from the east side.”

The added expense will be paid with Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Relief funds. Money allocated for the repair of the sewer at Fuller’s BBQ on North Roberts Ave., which is no longer needed because the restaurant at that location will not be rebuilt, will be used for this purpose, City Manager Wayne Horne said.

An environmental assessment, required to continue with the project, also was approved. This originally was to be done by the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR), but staffing changes within their organization have prevented them from performing the assessment, Armstrong said.

Council selected the Timmons Group, one of two applicants, with the main factor being the amount of time in which they could complete the project compared to the other applicant. Timmons Group will present a contract and fee at a later date. Armstrong said the cost will be reimbursed by NCORR.

The meeting also included new developments on another major flood mitigation effort, the Tanglewood Drainage Project. An amendment to The Wooten Company’s engineering project was approved to provide construction materials testing — soil testing, in layman’s terms — that will evaluate pipe bedding and backfill materials. The cost is $44,000, paid for with N.C. Golden LEAF grant funds.

“We’ve encountered some soil issues on 27th Street, and since we have a well-funded project, we felt after encountering these soils that this may be something we encounter the entire project, and we would like to have money allocated to be able to test material before it is placed back into the area around the pipe,” Armstrong said.

In other news, Council approved several measures regarding the I-74/I-95 Industrial Park. Among the measures is setting the date for public hearings during Council’s September meeting regarding the proposed rezoning of a portion of the Industrial Park to M-2 (manufacturing); a special use permit to create a subdivision because new infrastructure and new public streets are involved in the project; and for the annexation of several parcels of land within the park, of which most is currently outside the city limits.

Council also approved an Overlay District Ordinance, and in a separate vote approved the application of that ordinance. The ordinance essentially allows the parcels that are part of the future annexation to fall under city oversight as they are transitioned into the city limits.

An Interlocal Agreement between the city and county also was reached. It states that the city will handle inspections and planning reviews at the Elkay site, which is part of the Industrial Park, before annexation takes place.

The most discussed topic in the meeting was the renaming of two buildings and one street to honor deceased community leaders. Council approved renaming the South Lumberton Resource Center in memory of former Councilman Robert Len Jones, who served on Council from 1991-2015.

Council tabled motions to rename the Parkview Activity Center and Inman Street after the late Rev. T. Shedrick Byrd. Council members Chris Howard and John Cantey jointly requested the renaming. Byrd was pastor of Shady Grove Baptist Church for 18 years, Cantey said.

Councilman Leroy Rising, speaking on behalf of members of the Recreation Commission who had approached him, said the Commission felt left out of any consideration regarding the renaming of Parkview Activity Center, which is run by the Parks and Recreation Department.

City Attorney Holt Moore said the Recreation Commission has primary supervisory control over all city recreation facilities, so it would be appropriate to get a recommendation from them before moving forward with the measure.

After making a motion for approval, Howard agreed to table the motion until the next meeting.

The proposal regarding Inman Street was to change the portion of the street leading to Parkview Activity Center, about 1/4 mile long, to Shedrick Drive in Byrd’s honor. The rest of Inman Street, a dirt road that is not maintained by the city, would keep its existing name.

Moore raised the question of whether or not any existing residents would be disrupted by having to change their home address if the name change was approved. Cantey said the only residences on the street are on the part of the street that would not be renamed.

Mayor Bruce Davis asked for who Inman Street was originally named. Cantey said he has found in his own personal research that he is the only remaining descendent of an Inman who lives in South Lumberton, so that was a nonissue.

Horne suggested Council allow staff to research the street’s history and what costs could be related to changing a street name, just as “a matter of protocol,” so they could bring that information back to Council next month.

The renaming motion was tabled at that time.

Council also approved a contract with Simmons and Simmons for the grinding of leaf and limb debris at the city’s landfill on Saddletree Road.

There are two sections of waste at the landfill: one is for what Waste Management collects around the city, and the other is for debris placed there by the Public Works, Electric Utilities and Parks and Recreation departments. Simmons and Simmons will be hired to grind that debris at a cost of $61,792.50. The company was selected over one other bidder who provided an hourly rate instead of an overall estimated cost. The Public Works, Electric Utilities and Parks and Recreation departments will each pay 1/3 of the cost.

At this time, the city is only asking Simmons and Simmons to grind the debris, not to move it. That would cost an additional estimated $92,000, Armstrong said.

“We have the capacity in the landfill to mix this debris and this mulch that we’re going to create, and use this load for cover on the landfill as we fill it up,” Armstrong said.

In other business, Council:

— Ratified approval of the city’s application for a Bulletproof Vest Grant, which will help Lumberton Police Department with vest replacements. The grant is for $20,063 and requires a 50% local match. Council also approved allowing LPD to apply for and accept the $14,441 Edward Byrne JAG Grant, which will fund overtime and help with the purchase of mobile data terminals (MDTs). Both items were previously approved by telephone poll because of time constraints and ratified Wednesday.

— Accepted a Community-Based Crime Reduction Grant from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance. The grant was awarded by the North Carolina Violence Prevention Center and will provide LPD with $25,000 a year for three years to cover overtime pay. Council accepted the grant and provided the local match of $2,250.

— Approved a “housekeeping” change to its procedure on land-use items. The ordinance has stated that land-use proposals were supposed to begin with a joint meeting of the Council and the City Planning Commission. Those meetings have never happened, so this is “tidying up” the ordinance. In the new ordinance, the matter will go before Council first, which will refer the petition to the CPC for review.

— Approved the demolition and removal of seven unsafe structures: one each on Alexander, Hay, Marshall and East First streets, and three on Bullard Street.

— Approved a bid of $140,900 from Holland Construction Company for a Hazard Mitigation Grant Program home reconstruction, a complete demolition and rebuild, of a home on Nevada Street. Holland was the lowest of seven bidders. About 13 or 14 HMGP projects relating to hurricanes Matthew and Florence still remain, said Brian Nolley, the city’s assistant director of Planning and Neighborhood Services.

— Approved an amendment to the East Lumberton Mill Village Housing Agreement. The North Carolina Office of State Budget Management concluded the contribution of free labor from N.C. Baptists on Mission meant the program was self-supporting, and they’re only providing funding for the purchase of lots, not construction costs. The amendment to the agreement memorializes this. Proceeds from sales of existing homes, about $120,000 after expenses, will support the program in the near term, while city staff would like to set up a revolving fund of no more than $200,000, which would repay itself as homes are sold, to cover expenses moving forward.

— Approved a $15,000 change order on the Sanitary Sewer Rehab Project, for the purpose of descaling a steel carrier pipe under the railroad on Seventh Street. Public Works found the pipe was almost entirely closed up by rust debris. The money is available through the grant and loan combination that is paying for the project.

— Approved an engineering contract with The Wooten Company for the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Grant Water System Mapping. The firm was selected to perform the project during May’s meeting. The cost of $155,250 will be paid for using AIA grant money.

— Approved an audit contract for the Lumberton Airport after the firm of Thompson, Price, Scott, Adams & Company requested to increase the audit fee from $1,500 to $2,500.

— Discussed the city’s options regarding sweepstakes electronic gaming. Moore said he can research the topic and have a report for Council at a future workshop. While it’s up to the Council, he said, the likely option would be for aggressive enforcement. Operators are supposed to obtain special use permits, but none have been given in the city, even as locations with sweepstakes-style electronic gaming do exist.

— Approved special use permits for Sharon Smith to open a natural hair care school on East Third Street, and for Shanes Spaulding to open a beauty academy on North Elm Street.

— Set public hearings for September’s meeting regarding a special use permit by the Robeson County Community Art Guild for a facility on West Ninth Street; Bruce Davis for rezoning and a special use permit for parcels on Griffin Street for development of a cemetery; and Guillermo Baily Bail for the rezoning of property located off Baxter Road to residential-Class A manufactured home.

— Directed the city clerk to investigate the petition by Jordan Bowley for an annexation request for property located on Arbor Lane.

Council also approved the following allocation of Community Revitalization Funds:

— $650 to Team For Kids, in honor of local marathon runner Joseph Frederick;

— $1,000 to the Pentecostals for a Back to School Block Party;

— $1,350 to the Lumberton Youth Baseball Association to offset costs related to the Dixie Youth World Series;

— $1,700 to the Lumberton Softball Association to offset costs related to the Dixie Softball state tournament;

— $1,650 to the Robeson United Program for Youth, a travel basketball organization;

— $600 to the Builders Discount Center for the construction of a handicap ramp;

— $1,400 for a back-to-school event in West Lumberton;

— $650 to Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton Sponsorship Funds in support of children’s programs in the community;

— $600 to the Robeson County Community Art Guild, and an additional $900 to the organization for construction of a handicap ramp;

— $500 to the Mayfair Home Owners Association for beautification;

— $500 to the Mayfair North Association for beautification;

— $300 to Carolina Pines for beautification;

— $1,100 to Southern Sapphires Dance Company.

Council also approved the deobligation of $435 of CRF in Precinct 1, originally designated to Community Watch; and $1,340 in Precinct 5, originally designated for Easter programming, with an additional remaining balance.