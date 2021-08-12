Lumberton man faces murder charge in shooting death of his wife

August 12, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
<p>Austin</p>

Austin

LUMBERTON — A Lumberton man remained in jail Thursday as the investigation into the death of his wife continues, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

David Austin, 65, of 4015 Carthage Road, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder in relation to the death of Lynda Austin, 67, of the same address, according to the RCSO. David Austin is in the Robeson County Detention Center, with no bond.

About 5:54 p.m. Tuesday a 911 call was made by neighbors requesting a well-being check on the residents at 4015 Carthage Road in Lumberton, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and fire department personnel responded to the call and entered the home. Inside, deputies found Lynda Austin dead. Lynda Austin’s husband, David Austin, also was found inside the residence and was taken to UNC Health Southeastern’s medical center.

Lynda Austin and David Austin were the only residents of the Carthage Road home.

“The North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Lynda Austin died of a gunshot wound,” a Sheriff’s Office release reads in part.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or send an email to [email protected]