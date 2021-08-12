The PSRC Board of Education hires two principals

Staff report
LUMBERTON — The hiring of two principals was approved Thursday during a recessed meeting of the Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education.

The Board’s Tuesday meeting was recessed until Thursday so members could take up the hiring issue.

As a result of the Board’s approval of hiring recommendations made by Superintendent Freddie Williamson, Joanna Cole will take the reigns at Rowland Norment Elementary School, and the new principal of Red Springs Middle School is CoSandra Sumpter.

Cole comes to Robeson County from Richmond County Schools and Sumpter from Wayne County Schools.

There are no other principal vacancies in the Robeson County public school district.