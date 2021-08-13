Lumbee Tribe leaders say land judgment doesn’t affect tribal property

Shown is a rendering of land in Maxton previously owned by the nonprofit North Carolina Indian Cultural Center Inc., which was ordered by a judge Tuesday to be transferred to the ownership of Robeson County so a 100-acre state park can be built. Map courtesy of the Robeson County Attorney’s Office Locklear Shown is a map of the proposed 100-acre state part that would be built off U.S. 74 Alternate and include land at the Wire Pasture access point on the Lumber River. Also shown is land controlled by the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. Courtesy image | NCDOR Related Articles

MAXTON — The Lumbee Tribe is assuring members that its cultural center and tribal activities will not be affected by the judgment issued Tuesday that transferred ownership of land belonging to a nonprofit to Robeson County.

The deed to about eight acres of land in Maxton where North Carolina Indian Cultural Center Inc., which is not affiliated with the Lumbee Tribe, had been operating since the 1980s was ordered Tuesday by Brunswick County Superior Court Judge Jason Disbrow to be transferred to Robeson County so a 100-acre state park can be built.

The land, located off U.S. 74 Alternate, will be transferred to state ownership after the deed is recorded by the county.

“The judgment is being prepared by (Robeson County Attorney) Rob Davis. It will need to be sent to (NCICC Attorney) Florence Bowens for review, then to the judge for signing. The signed and recorded judgment will operate as the deed. That will most likely take a few days and may take more, given NCICC’s claim of removal to federal court; thus, ownership has not transferred to the county yet. When that occurs, the county will transfer to the state,” Gary Locklear, a Robeson County attorney, said Thursday.

The condemned acreage will be added to the 92 acres of state-owned land that surrounds the property, according to information from Locklear.

“The eight acres is adjacent to the Wire Pasture access area, and is a traditional spot for the local community to access the Lumber River for swimming. All of the surrounding acreage is state-owned, so people who attempt to access this area must go through the park,” said Michele Walker, spokesperson for N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

“Construction plans include a contact station and picnic area. Construction will not begin until the property is in public ownership. State Parks plans to lease the property from the county … There will not be access to both sides of the river and it should not affect the Lumbee tribal land,” she added.

The Lumbee Tribe took to social media Wednesday, saying it was not a part of the legal action, and will not be affected by the judgment. The statement was issued after concerns arose about the possibility its cultural center was involved in the case.

“The Lumbee Tribe of N.C. retains ownership of the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center, which is located on 385 Acres at 82 Terry Sanford Drive in Maxton, North Carolina. The property, which includes the Lumbee Tribe Aquatic Center, the Adolph Dial Amphitheater, the Cultural Center Lake and the Spring Moon Garden Patch, will host our annual Lumbee Tribe Powwow in October,” the statement reads.

“The 8 acres, which were ordered to be deeded back to Robeson County on Tuesday, is not property of the Lumbee Tribe of N.C. That land is located off US-74 and adjoins the Wire Pasture Access Property, which is being developed by the Lumber River State Park. Riverside Country Club sold what is now known as the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center to the State of North Carolina in 1983. The North Carolina Indian Cultural Center, Inc. leased the property from the state prior to the Lumbee Tribe purchasing the property from North Carolina in 2014,” the statement also reads.

In March 2016, voters across the state approved the Connect NC Bond package, which included funding for parks and recreational facilities. Included in that package was $3 million to place a park in the western portion of Robeson County, according to Locklear.

The county manager was contacted in January and told the project could not go forward unless the county negotiated a price for the land or condemned it. State Parks officials had tried but failed to obtain the land from the nonprofit.

The nonprofit will receive payment for the property and the county has deposited $18,000 in the Clerk of Superior Court’s Office.

“The appraised value approximately two years ago was $18,000. Of course, that amount is negotiable and we fully expect to pay more than $18,000,” Locklear said.

The county is willing to negotiate.

The land was condemned using eminent domain law. The law gives entities like corporations or political bodies the ability to condemn private property “for the public use or benefit,” according to Chapter 40A of state law.

The NCICC’s attorney, Florence Bowens, said in court Tuesday that eminent domain laws do not apply to land owned by American Indians.

“‘Indian land’ is totally different than land owned by a corporation whose board of directors happen to be Indian. In summary, the 8.1-acre tract is/was land owned by a business, an incorporated business, whose board of directors, according to the original articles of incorporation, were members of various tribes in North Carolina,” Locklear said.

The nonprofit’s original board of directors was made up of “various state-recognized Indian tribes in North Carolina, but also included a member from the Eastern Band of Cherokees,” he said.

Kara Brewer Boyd, the secretary and treasurer of NCICC, was present Tuesday during the court hearing and disagreed with the judgment.

She told The Robesonian that the use of eminent domain “is just another way to steal land.”

“As to whether ‘this’ (condemning land for use as a park) could happen to some other entity or to the Lumbee Tribe, the N.C General Assembly, in its wisdom, or lack thereof, gave the state, counties, and municipalities the limited right to condemn land, in this instance for use as a public park, as well as other necessary uses that have long been accepted as governmental functions,” Locklear said.

Governments use the authority to better the lives of residents, he told the court on Tuesday.

Boyd also voiced concern for other areas in the county, like land owned by the Lumbee Tribe.

“As to the question about the Lumbee Tribe, I cannot envision a set of facts where the county would attempt to condemn land owned by the Lumbee Tribe, or any other tribe for that matter,” Locklear said.

Bowens told the court at the start of the hearing Tuesday that the NCICC filed to remove the case to federal court after new documentation was acquired in the case.

The removal to federal court failed once before when U.S. District Court Judge Terrence Boyle remanded the matter back to state courts, according to Locklear.

“Your renewed motion to remove this matter back to federal court is denied,” Judge Disbrow said Tuesday.

Once the matter is removed, state courts no longer have jurisdiction, Bowens said.

“I want it on record that I am taking this up for appeal,” Bowens said Tuesday. “I am appealing this.”

On Thursday, The Robesonian checked with county, state, and federal courts and could find no record of an appeal being filed. Bowens could not be reached for comment.

“We don’t have anything indicating there has been an appeal filed,” said Shelena Smith, Robeson County clerk of Superior Court.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]