Search for Texas couple’s missing dog comes to sad end

August 16, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
Shown is is Boudreaux, an Australian Cattle Dog, who ran away Aug. 6 from the site of a wreck on Interstate 95 near St. Pauls. His remains were found Friday. Courtesy photo | Eva Marie Hadley

LUMBERTON — The search for a Texas couple’s dog has come to an end, but it is not a happy ending.

According to a social media post by Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, Boudreaux was found dead Friday near mile marker 31 on Interstate 95 in Robeson County.

The search ended after Boudreaux’s owner received a tip Friday that led Animal Cruelty Officer Katherine Floyd and Animal Control officers to the site where the dog that had been missing since Aug. 6. The dog’s remains were found with those of a second dog.

“Both apparently had been struck by a large vehicle,” Wilkins wrote in his post. “The owner of ‘Boudreaux’ was on scene and the remains of her dog were properly packaged and returned to her. While obviously upset, the owner was pleased to have closure in locating her dog. We pray for safe travels back to Texas.”

Boudreaux went missing after running away from the scene of an automobile accident on I-95 near Exit 31 in which his owners were involved.

“Me and my husband were traveling from Virginia back home to Texas,” owner Eva Marie Hadley, of Houston, said Aug. 9.

The vehicle in which the couple and their two dogs were traveling was stopped Aug. 6 near Exit 31 on Interstate 95 for a car wreck ahead of them, according to Hadley. The car behind it also was stopped. A tractor-trailer crashed into the back of the car behind the couple, causing it to hit their vehicle. Their vehicle then spun and was hit at least one other time in the side, according to Hadley.

What happened next was “really a pet owner’s worst nightmare,” she said.

State troopers told them to remove the dogs from the vehicle, Hadley said.

“Boudreaux got scared,” she said.

The dog, who is 1 year and 4 months old and described as a house dog, ran away.

After the accident, Hadley began a search that involved passing out flyers and taking to social media. She even searched Great Marsh Swamp, near the scene of the accident, on Aug. 9 with the help of St. Pauls police Patrol Officer Joseph Kress.

In his social media post Sheriff Wilkins thanked everyone who helped search for Boudreaux.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

