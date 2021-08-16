$1 million grant to fund crime reduction efforts in Robeson County

LUMBERTON — There exists the possibility that young children will experience negative emotional and social effects if forced to wear face masks for long periods of time at school and elsewhere, according to a department chair at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

“Youth might experience anxiety, self-doubt, and isolation in relation to mask wearing. Wearing a mask can be uncomfortable for youth, but training on safe mask practices and choosing breathable masks in fun patterns can help,” said Nicole A. Stargell, associate professor and chair of the Department of Counseling.

Stargell, 35, received her doctoral degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and her master’s degree from Youngstown State University in Ohio. She is a clinician with Greensboro-based Santé Counseling and is a licensed clinical mental health counselor, licensed school counselor and a national certified counselor.

Stargell believes the pandemic can foster worries in children about viruses, germs and bacteria: how they can infect you and how can they harm you. There also is the worry about the loss or possible loss of family members and the worry felt when a classmate suddenly is absent.

“I don’t think the mask, specifically, can cause anxiety,” Stargell said.

Still, young children with significant anxiety or feelings of isolation should be referred to a mental health professional, she said.

The issue of young children wearing masks and the problems that may develop resurfaced locally on Aug. 2 when the Public Schools of Robeson County’s Board of Education voted, without opposition, to compel all students and staff members to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status as they return to school later this month. Teachers and staff return Monday and students on Aug. 23.

The mask-wearing recommendation was made by Superintendent Freddie Williamson.

“I am requesting your approval for universal mask-wearing in the buildings and on the buses,” Williamson said.

The mask requirements will be revisited every 30 days, he said.

By contrast, Williamson said during Tuesday’s School Board meeting that Board meetings will remain virtual because of the surge in COVID-19 cases in Robeson County.

“It is my recommendation that we continue to not open the meetings to the public,” Williamson said.

The main threats mask-wearing present to young children are in the areas of learning and social communication, according to Stargell. Learning can be impaired because children can’t see the teacher’s mouth. The understanding of what is being said is greatly enhanced by the ability to see the speaker’s mouth as the words are spoken.

And long periods of wearing a mask can impede the learning of nonverbal cues.

“Youth are highly adaptable, and they can learn to use body movements and words to compensate for the lack of facial expressions and emotional connection,” Stargell said. “However, youth will still need to practice reading nonverbal facial cues for future times when we are not wearing masks.”

About 90% of communication comes in the form of nonverbal cues, according to the counselor. Many of those cues are seen in the face, with the mouth displaying about 50% of the facial cues. The mask covers the nose and mouth, thus hiding many of the cues displayed on the face.

So, the learning of a critical communication method is stunted by the wearing of masks, according to Stargell. And this translates to impaired social development. When two people are wearing a mask it is harder for one or the other person to show a willingness to engage in social activity and communication.

“It’s harder to show ‘I’m a friendly person,’” Stargell said.

As a result, young children will need to use their words more and better, according to Stargell. But some young children, particularly those in kindergarten, may not have the words because their vocabulary is not expansive. In those cases, nonverbal cues are essential to engaging in play or forming friendships.

Parents can help young children avoid delayed social development by teaching them ways to communicate with peers and classmates, she said. They can teach their children friendly phrases to use when trying to initiate social interaction.

“One could be, “You can’t see me but I’m smiling,’” Stargell said.

Other phrases could be “I’m friendly” or “I’m looking for a friend.”

Another way to help work around the inability to see facial expressions is the wearing of colorful masks or masks that reflect the child’s personality, according to Stargell. The mask could display a favorite cartoon character.

Distance can make it harder to communicate, particularly if the child is wearing a mask, she said. Distance also can reinforce the notion, real or not, that a child doesn’t want to be friendly. Children must be taught to speak louder in order to effectively communicate.

“Using your words and using them loudly play a part in this,” Stargell said.

Use of technology can help negate the negative effects of masks on communication, according to the counselor. Learning and interacting online allows the users to see the teacher or the people taking part in an online chat, play group or class without a mask on, thus allowing them to see the mouth and better understanding what’s said and to see nonverbal cues.

“At least through a screen they can see faces and communicate better,” Stargell said.

Stargell’s opinion about anxiety in young children caused by the pandemic is supported by an article published Oct. 6, 2020, on the University of Virginia’s website.

“Children are experiencing a variety of anxieties which are related to COVID, as well as mask-wearing. One, of course, is fear about the virus itself and whether or not they or their loved ones will get sick from it. And then the second is regarding wearing a mask. Some children might be afraid when they see others wearing a mask, whereas other children might be fearful about wearing the mask themselves,” the article reads in part.

An article published on the HelpGuide website also speaks about nonverbal cues.

“The human face is extremely expressive, able to convey countless emotions without saying a word. And unlike some forms of nonverbal communication, facial expressions are universal. The facial expressions for happiness, sadness, anger, surprise, fear, and disgust are the same across cultures,” the article reads in part.

HelpGuide is an independent nonprofit that runs one of the world’s top 10 mental health websites.

“Over 50 million people from all around the world turn to HelpGuide each year for trustworthy content they can use to improve their mental health and make healthy changes,” HelpGuide’s website reads.

The results of a study published Nov. 27, 2020, on Taylor & Francis Online also addressed masks and communication.

The results read in part, “Face coverings impacted communication content, interpersonal connectedness, and willingness to engage in conversation; they increased anxiety and stress, and made communication fatiguing, frustrating and embarrassing – both as a speaker wearing a face covering, and when listening to someone else who is wearing one…

“The communication issues associated with face coverings elicited a diverse array of negative emotions, including anxiety, isolation, feeling stupid, and losing confidence.”

Taylor & Francis Online is an international company originating in England that publishes books and academic journals. It is a division of Informa plc, a United Kingdom–based publisher and conference company.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends universal masking in schools regardless of vaccination status.

A website post updated Aug. 5 reads in part, “Due to the circulating and highly contagious Delta variant, CDC recommends universal indoor masking by all students (age 2 and older), staff, teachers, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.

“In addition to universal indoor masking, CDC recommends schools maintain at least 3 feet of physical distance between students within classrooms to reduce transmission risk. When it is not possible to maintain a physical distance of at least 3 feet, such as when schools cannot fully re-open while maintaining these distances, it is especially important to layer multiple other prevention strategies, such as screening testing.”

Universal masking was addressed in an article published Sept. 9, 2020, on the website of BMJ, a weekly peer-reviewed medical trade journal published by the trade union the British Medical Association.

It reads in part, “Reducing virus contamination using facemasks remains a topic of heated debate among scientists and policy makers [6-9]. At the outset of the pandemic, WHO experts advised that use of facemasks is not recommended as potential benefits are rather limited and there is a potential risk of self-contamination if used improperly. Moreover the WHO stated in their report of June 5 ‘At present, there is no direct evidence (from studies on Covid19 and in healthy people in the community) on the effectiveness of universal masking of healthy people in the community to prevent infection with respiratory viruses, including Covid19 [10].’”

The article contained research collected and published by Dr. Carla Peeters, CEO and founder of COBALA Good Care Feels Better®; Professor Wim Vanden Berghe, Ph.D, Department Biomedical Sciences, PPES Lab Proteinchemistry, Proteomics & Epigenetic signalling, University of Antwerp; and Professor Mattias Desmet, Ph.D., faculty Psychology and Educational Science, University of Ghent in Belgium.

The article published by BMJ goes on to say contamination of the upper respiratory tract by viruses and bacteria on the outside of medical face masks was detected in several hospitals. Other research shows that a moist mask is a breeding ground for bacteria and fungi, which can undermine mucosal viral immunity.

The article also reads in part, “Aside from the highly variable protective effects, WHO mentions several negative aspects of frequent / long-term use of facemasks, fuelling the debate as to whether the benefits outweigh the drawbacks [10].

“Many people report claustrophobic experiences and difficulty getting sufficient oxygen due to the increased resistance to inhaling and exhaling. This can lead to an increased heart rate, nausea, dizziness and headaches and several other symptoms [15,16]. In an inquiry among Belgian students wearing mouthmasks for one week, 16 % reported skin problems and 7 % sinusitis, Also problems with eyes and headaches and fatigue were frequently mentioned [14]. Furthermore, face masking can provoke an increase in stress hormones with a negative impact on immune resilience in the long term [17].”

