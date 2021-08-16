Crime report

August 16, 2021 Robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Austin Jacobs, Promise Lane, Lumberton; and Missrain Chuc, Old Lowery Road, Red Springs.

The following thefts were reported Friday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Lizzie Locklear, Moores Lane, Lumberton; John Rozier, U.S. 74 West, Orrum; Bobby Hunt, Hilly Branch Road, Lumberton; James Hunt, Cabinet Shop Road, Maxton; Rolland Coulon, U.S. 501, Maxton; Michael Russell, Smith Mill Road, Lumberton; and Marissa Locklear, Deep Branch Road, Pembroke.

Shaun Locklear reported Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was seriously injured during an assault on Corey Road in Maxton.

Christine Hammonds reported Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was the victim of a burglary that occurred on Alicia Drive in Lumberton. She reported a total estimated loss of $980.

George Wright reported Friday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was assaulted by someone with a weapon on Old Whiteville Road in Lumberton.

A 13-year-old juvenile reported Friday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone pointed a gun at him at a location on McGirt Road in Maxton.