Action Pathways schedules job fair for Saturday in Fayetteville

August 17, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

FAYETTEVILLE — Action Pathways, Inc. has scheduled a job fair for Saturday during which the nonprofit will be looking to fill positions in all its program areas.

The hiring event is to take place 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Head Start Fisher Street Center, located at 510 Fisher St. in Fayetteville. On-site interviews will be conducted.

Program areas include Head Start, Second Harvest Food Bank, CSBG Self-Sufficiency and more. To view and apply for current openings go online to actionpathways.ngo/about-us.careers/.

Action Pathways is a nonprofit community action agency that helps low-income families and individuals get on a path to self-sufficiency.