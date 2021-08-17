Event offers school supplies, vaccine

August 17, 2021
Felecia McLean, Fairmont commissioner and Stop the Violence Program board member, left, helps others distribute bags filled with school supplies Saturday during the back-to-school event at Fairmont Community Park. About 250 children were served at the event and more than 300 people attended it. Also, 75 people of various ages received a COVID-19 vaccine at the event. Medical providers will return to the park on Sept. 4 to administer the second dose to those people from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Courtesy photo | Charles Kemp

Courtesy photo | Charles Kemp

Courtesy photo | Charles Kemp