Robeson County sees 11 virus-related deaths during past seven days

LUMBERTON — As cases of the novel coronavirus, specifically the Delta variant, continue to rise, Robeson County had one of its deadliest weeks of the pandemic over the past seven days.

There were 11 virus-related deaths reported by the Robeson County Health Department between Aug. 10 and Monday, the second-deadliest seven-day period of the pandemic, and the most since mid-January. This is up from eight deaths reported for the period Aug. 3-9.

There have been 295 virus-related deaths in the county, according to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services statistics.

Three of the 11 deaths were individuals ages 35 and younger, county Health Department Director Bill Smith said. Six of the deaths were to individuals ages 65 and older, and the other two were to individuals between 35 and 65.

There were 882 new virus cases reported in the county between Aug. 10 and Monday, the most in one week since late January. Robeson County has now surpassed 20,000 total cases, now totaling 20,298 since the first case was reported March 21, 2020.

The county’s testing positivity rate is 13.5% over the past week, well above the goal of 5%, according to Smith.

“As has been repeatedly reported, unvaccinated people make up nearly all of the hospitalized or dead,” Smith said. “The virus is rampant throughout the county and numerous younger people are falling victim to it. Vaccines are available throughout Robeson County and people 12 and over can, and should, access a clinic. Additionally, vaccine has been made available at various community events.”

Of the county’s cases, American Indians have had nearly twice as many cases in the past week, with 328. Cases have been reported in 187 African American individuals, 154 whites, 28 Hispanic, 58 other and 127 whose race was unlisted.

UNC Health Southeastern reports 46 virus-positive patients in isolation at its medical center, the most since mid-January and an increase from 32 on Aug. 10. Forty-five of the patients are unvaccinated individuals. One employee is under quarantine because of possible exposure to the virus.

There have been 43,057 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Robeson County, and 36,419 people are considered fully vaccinated, according to NCDHHS statistics. This means 33% of the county’s population has received one dose and 28% of residents are fully vaccinated, which is the lowest rate in the region, Smith said.

Cases are also up statewide, with 36,064 cases reported by NCDHHS from Aug. 11 through Tuesday, up from 31,036 for the period Aug. 4-10. The state’s pandemic total for reported cases is 1,125,987.

There were 127 virus-related deaths reported in the state between Aug. 11 and Tuesday, up from 89 from Aug. 4 to Aug. 10, bringing the state’s pandemic death toll to 13,895.

There are 2,828 virus-related hospitalizations in the state as of Tuesday, up from 2,179 on Aug. 10.

There have been 5,088,170 first doses of the vaccine administered in North Carolina, with 4,652,760 people fully vaccinated. This means 52% of the state has received at least one vaccine shot and 48% is fully vaccinated.

In other virus-related news, NCDHHS announced Monday that North Carolinians who are moderately to severely immunocompromised and received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines can now begin receiving an additional dose to better protect themselves from COVID-19.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration amended the Emergency Use authorizations for both vaccines on Thursday to allow for the use of an additional dose in some immunocompromised individuals. A list of qualifying conditions can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website. About 3% of the adult population in the U.S. is considered immunocompromised.

Emerging data suggests some of these individuals will not build the same level of immunity after vaccination compared to people who are not immunocompromised, according to the CDC. Small studies also suggest that immunocompromised individuals account for a large proportion of hospitalized post-vaccination cases.

“This additional dose will offer valuable protection to those who need it, especially as we face a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant,” said Dr. Elizabeth Tilson, NCDHHS state health director and chief medical officer. “I encourage those who are eligible to get this additional dose. In addition, if you are not fully vaccinated, please do so now to protect yourself and others — like those who are immunocompromised — from severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19.”

An additional dose of the same brand of vaccine is recommended for moderately to severely immunocompromised people at least 28 days after they’ve completed their initial two-dose series to help increase the body’s immune response. The same vaccine brand should be used unless unavailable, in which case either Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can be used.

The supply of vaccine in the state can accommodate providing this additional dose for immunocompromised people, according to NCDHHS.

Individuals can find a vaccine location near them by visiting MySpot.nc.gov, calling 888-675-4567, or texting their zip code to 438829.