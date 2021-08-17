Fairmont leaders learn of population decline that could affect funding from state

LUMBERTON — A Joint Economic Development Agreement incentives package for Elkay Plumbing Products was approved Monday by the Robeson County Board of Commissioners.

SFG Lumberton NC, LLC plans to build a facility in the I-95/I-74 Industrial Park for $28 million and lease it to Elkay Plumbing Products, according to the incentives package contract approved during the Board’s regular meeting.

As part of the agreement unanimously approved by commissioners after a public hearing, the county agrees to “make available economic grants to the Company in an amount equal to the percentage of the County property tax revenue attributable to the value of the real estate (‘Real Estate Tax grants’) and personal property (‘Personal Property Tax Grants’) taxes paid with respect to the Project (together the ‘Tax Grants’).”

The awarding of the tax grants is contingent upon the “timely completion” of the facility, a minimum property investment of $5.5 million and the creation of 20 new jobs at the site. The company has three years to meet those obligations, according to the agreement.

“So, as the Board is very aware, we’ve been working with Elkay and in partnership with Robeson County and the City of Lumberton to develop an industrial park at the intersection of I-95/I-74 strategically placed in a way for companies to be able to ingress and egress out of that particular park,” said Channing Jones, executive director of Robeson County Economic Development.

One of the major requirements to gain state incentives for the development was to have control of the park and an anchor tenant, which is Elkay, he said.

“We view this incentives (agreement) as a vote of confidence in our continued growth and engagement in the county. We are humbled, we are proud, grateful in the trust from the state and the county to give us these incentives to move forward,” said Gregg Baran, director of Sink Operations for Elkay Plumbing Products in Lumberton.

In the state of North Carolina, counties can’t abate taxes, Jones said. So, the county rebates a portion of the taxes in agreements, such as the one approved Monday.

“The whole purpose of that is for us to remain competitive,” Jones said.

Baran said the company should start building soon.

“We are thrilled to see the plans for the industrial park begin to take shape,” Baran said.

Commissioner Tom Taylor said he appreciated the company’s function as an anchor business in the industrial park.

“I’ve always said that was the crossroads to Robeson County’s success and I’m glad to know somebody who’s been here 40 years is gonna be there,” Taylor said.

“Congratulations, we just look forward to working with you guys in the future,” said Faline Dial, Robeson County Board of Commissioners chair.

Dial also spoke about the West Robeson Baseball Association’s Majors All-Star team, which won third place and the Sportsmanship Award at the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series in Mississippi.

“I just want to say congratulations to them,” Dial said.

Taylor also praised the team for taking home the Sportsmanship Award.

“To me, that’s better than winning the championship, cause people won’t never forget the sportsmanship that the kids showed out there,” Taylor said.

Lumberton Youth Baseball Association’s AAA team also competed in the DYB World Series, but was eliminated earlier in the tournament and did not place.

Commissioner Judy Sampson, who traveled to the World Series to support the teams, said she had a great experience.

“I did thoroughly enjoy going to Mississippi with our boys,” Sampson said.

Also on Monday, commissioners approved a proclamation that designates Aug. 31 as International Overdose Awareness Day in Robeson County.

Commissioners also approved amending Section 308 of the Robeson County Subdivision Ordinance after at the request of Dixon Ivey Jr., director of Robeson County Community Development.

“We had a loophole that was discovered, and this is just an attempt to close it up,” Ivey said.

Lots must have access to county water and must abut a state-maintained road, according to the amendment.

Also approved Monday by commissioners was granting a special use permit to Tony Goins to allow the establishment of a heating and air business on Morgan J. Road in Rennert.

Commissioners also approved a preliminary plat for Highland Ridge Subdivision in a Residential Agricultural District on Barker Ten Mile Road in St. Pauls. Linkhaw Development Group LLC was the applicant.

Commissioners tabled until the next meeting a special use permit request from Thigpen Farm Solar LLC to operate a solar farm in Maxton. County Attorney Rob Davis said the request came before commissioners in 2015, but prior approval has expired. The action was taken after Davis asked for more time to review documents in the case.

Also approved was the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office’s request to approve its application for the 2021 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistant Grant. The Sheriff’s Office has been allocated $41,589 for the purchase of 25 mobile data terminals to add to vehicles or to replace old devices, according to information from sheriff’s Maj. Tammy Deese that was included in the packet provided to The Robesonian.

Commissioners took no action after coming out of a closed session in which they discussed legal matters pertaining to the hearing this past week concerning the North Carolina Indian Cultural Center, which is not associated with the Lumbee Tribe.