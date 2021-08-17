Fairmont leaders learn of population decline that could affect funding from state

Pat Freeman, of Woodmen of the World, speaks Tuesday to the Fairmont Board of Commissioners about beautification efforts in the town, including placing a bench in the park, as Commissioner Terry Evans listens.
Jessica Horne | The Robesonian
Raper
Kemp
McLean
Related Articles
FAIRMONT — Commissioners here learned Tuesday that preliminary 2020 census data shows a stark decrease in population when compared to 2010, which could mean less grant funding in the future.
The data is “concerning,” Town Manager Hank Raper said.
In 2010 Fairmont had 2,663 residents, but according to preliminary census data, it had a population of 2,191 in 2020, he said.
“That’s a significant drop in our population, a total of 17%,” Raper said.
A lot of the town’s state revenues are “attributed to the population,” which means that it can expect a decrease in revenue sources to the general fund like sales tax, beer and wine tax, and Powell Bill funding.
“So, that’s something we became aware of this week, and I thought you needed to be aware of that because that will affect our ability to budget and plan for future expenditures going forward,” the town manager said.
It is not known when a possible funding change might take effect, he said.
Commissioner Terry Evans said some people were displaced by hurricanes and some residents went to metropolitan areas and never returned.
Mayor Pro Tem J.J. McCree asked if COVID-19 played a role, and said he didn’t see door-to-door census gathering as in previous years.
The county also saw a decrease in population, and because of that other local municipalities might also be affected when it comes to state revenues, Raper said.
In other business, the commissioners approved closing Main Street for the Farmers Festival, which is scheduled for Oct. 16.
“I actually want to share with everybody that we’re gonna plan for the Farmer’s Festival, and we hope that things are good,” Mayor Charles Townsend said.
But the safety of the community comes first, he said.
“Whether we go ahead with it, whether we have it, I’m gonna consider the safety of the community,” Townsend said.
Also approved was allowing Woodmen of the World to buy a bench and place it in Fairmont Community Park as part of its town beautification project.
The project also includes beautifying downtown by adding flowers to flower pots, said Pat Freeman, of Woodmen of the World.
“Thank you for beautifying our park,” Commissioner Felecia McLean said.
McCree asked commissioners to observe the activities of Waste Management, with whom the town contracts for the collection of residential trash and lawn debris. He told The Robesonian after the meeting that the town isn’t getting the services it is paying for.
McCree spoke of an incident a couple of weeks ago when a truck broke down and the company didn’t come until Friday and Saturday and “they still didn’t get the whole town.” The town’s regular days for leaf and limb pickup are Mondays and Tuesdays. Household trash pickup takes place on Tuesdays.
“They just did it so they could hold the check down,” McCree said.
Their services are “just below standards in my opinion,” he said.
McCree asked to speak more about Waste Management during an upcoming Board of Commissioners retreat. He also asked the town manager to consider getting the town a truck to do its own leaf and limb pickup and to consider other companies’ bids and options rather than Waste Management.
Commissioner Terry Evans agreed with McCree about Waste Management’s services.
“I don’t like to be played as a fool by anybody,” Evans said.
Also on Tuesday, the town manager reminded residents of the special town board meeting on Aug. 31 to discuss strategic plans for the town’s future. He asked residents to come at 5 p.m., if possible, to the meeting in the Fairmont South-Robeson Heritage Center.
Commissioners also spoke highly of the Stop the Violence Program Inc. back-to-school event on Saturday in which many town entities, like the police department, participated.
“It was good to see everyone unified,” Commissioner McLean said.
“The kids really enjoyed it,” she added.
About 75 people received a COVID-19 vaccine at the event.
“It was a tremendous success,” Commissioner Charles Kemp said.
Kemp thanked South Robeson Rescue Unit for letting the organization use two of its tents for the event and the police department and Chief of Police Jon Edwards for cooking hot dogs and hamburgers.
“It was truly a great day for Fairmont in many ways,” Kemp said.
Commissioners Terry Evans and Monte McCallum encouraged residents to take precautions against COVID-19. McCallum urged residents to consider being vaccinated.
“The most important part is taking care of ourselves,” Evans said. “… If we’re not fully protected, we can’t protect anybody.”
Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]