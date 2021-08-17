Maxton commissioners vote to increase water and sewer rates by 5%

Related Articles
MAXTON — A 5% increase in the town’s water and sewer rates was approved Tuesday by the Maxton Board of Commissioners.
The unanimous decision was made after a public hearing on the matter that was part of the Board’s regular business meeting. No one spoke for or against the increase during the hearing.
The current water rate for in-town, residential customers is $16.16 for the first 2,500 gallons used, and the sewer is $17.77. The 5% increase raises the water rate to $16.97 for the first 2,500 gallons, and the sewer rate to $18.65.
“Out-of-town customers would be double that amount,” Mayor Paul Davis said.
After considering an increase of either 3% or 5%, the commissioners settled on 5% during budget meeting in June. The reason for the raise is to make the town more competitive when applying for state grants that would fund improvements to the town’s water and sewer infrastructure.
In addition to raising the rates, the Board updated the town’s water policy by eliminating a section about water meter tampering fees because it is now a criminal offense, and adding guidance concerning the accounts of deceased customers.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners adopted an ordinance for proposed amendments to the Town’s Zoning Ordnance and a consistency statement to ensure compliance with the North Carolina General Statue 160D.
Jan Maynor, a Special Projects planner with the Lumber River Council of Governments, told the commissioners the action is a temporary emergency measure that will protect the town from litigation that could be filed against the town while the Zoning Ordinance is being revised.
“Right now, you’re out of compliance,” Maynor said. “If you are out of compliance and someone comes in, you rule against them in a zoning issue and they decide to take you to court, you’re automatically responsible for any legal fees they may have.”
While the emergency measure is in place, the town should hire someone to revise the current ordinance to incorporate the General Statute 160D, Maynor said. The statute refers broadly to the updating of statutes that contain rules for how municipalities and counties can regulate development through such procedures as zoning and subdivisions.
“The law covers a multitude of things that were left up to interpretation before,” Maynor said.
In other business, the Maxton commissioners learned the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport commissioners approved a $1.6 million fiscal year budget during their July meeting.
This year’s budget is an increase of about a $30,000 from the previous fiscal year, said Seth Hatchell, airport assistant director.
Hatchell said the airport is undertaking a series a projects that include extending the runway by 2,000 feet. The Southeast Regional Airport Authority, which oversees the airport, is also working to establish a fuel farm.
Hatchell finished his presentation by reading a resolution of appreciation for Willis Sullivan, adopted at the Authority’s July meeting. Sullivan, who was a Maxton representative on the board, passed away recently.
The Maxton commissioners held a public hearing to consider pursuing Community Development Block Grant Neighborhood Revitalization Program funds. Bob Taylor, a grant writer with WithersRavenel, told the commissioners up to $750,000 could be awarded through the grant. The purpose of the grant is mainly to fund the rehabilitation of homes for low-income residents throughout the town, he said.
Also Tuesday, commissioners adopted a resolution recognizing Juneteenth, June 19, as a town holiday for it’s employees.
President Joe Biden signed a bill in June making Juneteenth the 11th federal holiday. Juneteenth combines the words June and nineteenth, for it was on June 19, 1865, that federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, and declared that all enslaved persons in the state were free. This came two years after Lincoln announced the Emancipation Proclamation, which did not actually free all of the enslaved persons in the country right away.
In other business, the commissioners:
— Were introduced to Annie Baker and Leslie Maynard, who were hired recently as the town’s new utility bill clerks;
— Awarded a $12,090 contract to Kill-It Exterminating Co. to handle pests in some of the town’s buildings;
— Appointed Diane Dixon to the town’s Beautification Committee.
Tomeka Sinclair