Harger to invest $3.2 million in expansion of operations in Robeson County; will create 20 jobs

RALEIGH — Twenty jobs will be created by an electrical protection equipment manufacturer’s expansion of its operations in Fairmont, the governor’s office announced Wednesday.
Harger, Inc. will invest $3.2 million to increase the capacity of its facility located at 12779 NC-130 Business.
The company’s expansion in Robeson County will support new product lines in both grounding and lightning protection, according to information from Harger.
The company’s new jobs will yield an average salary of $39,408, although actual wages will vary by position, according to Cooper’s office. The Robeson County average annual wage is $35,003.
“Manufacturers like Harger continue to expand and find value in rural North Carolina,” Gov. Roy Cooper said. “Our state offers an outstanding, diverse workforce, a great quality of life and infrastructure that enables industrial companies to thrive here.”
The executive director of Robeson County Economic Development confirmed the expansion plans on Wednesday and said he has been working with Harger for several months to help make the expansion happen. The investment will “just about” double the company’s staff in Fairmont, Channing Jones said.
“We are very excited about Harger’s ability to expand in Fairmont and to create these jobs,” he said.
Harger, founded in 1960 and headquartered in Grayslake, Illinois, provides solutions for lightning protection and the grounding of electrical equipment, according to information from the company. The company’s experience spans all facets of these systems including engineering, systems design, product manufacturing, and installation. Harger serves a wide range of industrial markets, including utilities, railroads, the oil and gas and renewable energy sectors, and data communications, among others.
“Fourteen years ago we made a decision to build a plant in Fairmont,” said Mark Harger, owner and steward of Harger Lightning and Grounding. “The operation has more than tripled its output over that time frame, primarily due to the excellent workforce. We look forward to continued growth for years to come in Fairmont.”
State lawmakers from Lumberton welcomed the economic news.
“Harger’s expansion in Robeson County brings welcome good news to our region,” Rep. Charles Graham said. “This company’s positive experience in doing business here led to their decision to expand and invest more, this reflects well on our workers and on the business climate available in North Carolina and locally.”
“It’s great to see that manufacturing is alive and well in North Carolina and Robeson County,” Sen. Danny Britt Jr. said. “Harger is a valued member of our local business community, and everyone here is proud of this company’s continuing partnership with our region.”
The expansion is a great testament to North Carolina’s strength as a manufacturing hub, said Machelle Baker Sanders, North Carolina Commerce secretary.
“As the state’s new strategic economic development plan makes clear, North Carolina’s diverse workforce is our greatest business attraction asset, so it’s more important than ever to invest in the educational and training systems that lead to successful workforce development,” she said.
A performance-based grant of $75,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate Harger’s expansion in Robeson County, according to the governor’s office. The OneNC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money up-front and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All OneNC grants require a matching grant from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.
Partnering with the state Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina on this project were the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, the Small Business Technology Development Center (SBTDC), Robeson Community College, Robeson County, North Carolina’s Southeast, the Robeson County Committee of 100 and the Robeson County Office of Economic Development.