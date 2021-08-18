Deputies train on nonlethal weapon that employs pepper

LUMBERTON — A new nonlethal weapon has been added to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office’s arsenal to help deputies safely subdue violent or combative suspects.
Deputies underwent training earlier this month on the use of PepperBall deployment systems, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. The training took place at Robeson Community College’s training grounds off N.C. 72 East in Lumberton. So far, 13 deputies have been trained and certified to use the launchers.
“This goes along with our ongoing sessions of Crisis Intervention Training, in which dozens of deputies and detention officers have been certified,” Wilkins told The Robesonian on Wednesday.
It also adds to the Sheriff’s Office’s “ongoing verbal judo and verbal deescalation training,” the sheriff said.
Drug forfeiture funds were used to buy five PepperBall launchers, which carry a price tag of $1,000 each. Plans are in place to buy several more, the sheriff said.
“PepperBall Launchers are similar to paintball guns but differ in a few ways. Launchers utilize the same .68 caliber balls as most paintball guns. The rounds are filled with PAVA (pelargonic acid vanillylamide) powder containing Capsaicin II, similar to pepper spray. The rounds are heavier than typical paintball rounds and are designed to burst upon impact,” Wilkins wrote in statement posted on Facebook.
“The PepperBall Launchers have a faster velocity and scuffed barrel for increased accuracy. The launchers can be used to subdue individual suspects or to disperse large destructive crowds during civil unrest incidents,” he also wrote.
The systems can launch a projectile up to 150 feet, unlike tasers and pepper spray already carried by deputies, Wilkins said.
During the training session at RCC’s training grounds, deputies went over case law, departmental policies, deescalation techniques, and legal issues in the classroom before deploying the launchers, according to Wilkins.
Deputies also were trained in “shoot/no shoot scenarios, targeting of suspects, and area saturation when interacting with crowds,” the sheriff said.
They also experienced the effects of the PAVA powder used in the launchers and practiced “decontamination” measures, he said.
“The benefit of this weapon is that it will provide another less than lethal method in the event force is needed to effect an arrest of a combative subject or to break up unruly crowds that are breaking the law. We simply want to deter and avoid any potential injury to the offender and officer and this is just an additional tool to work towards that goal,” Wilkins said.
“Obviously this force option will not work on everyone so deputies are trained to utilize other options, which are chosen based on the situation at hand. Verbal deescalation along with crisis intervention would be our first choice prior to utilizing any other force option,” the sheriff added.
