Robeson County Church and Community Center gets another piece of its Mobile Assistance Unit

Shown is the inside of a trailer the Robeson County Church and Community Center will use to deliver food to municipalities across the county.
Jessica Horne | The Robesonian
Robeson County Church and Community Center Executive Director Brianna Goodwin, left, inspects equipment Wednesday on the Center’s Mobile Assistance Unit while Facilities Manager Wendy Hardin arranges items on shelves.
Jessica Horne | The Robesonian
Goodwin
Hardin
LUMBERTON — A local nonprofit is working toward its goal to better serve Robeson County, by acquiring one piece of equipment at a time.
The idea of employing a Mobile Assistance Unit to deliver food and hygiene items to various municipalities in the county was first pitched in September 2019, said Brianna Goodwin, Robeson County Church and Community Center executive director. The Center took another step closer to making the idea a reality on Wednesday.
Goodwin, Center Facilities Manager Wendy Hardin and Office Manager Tammy Martin went to Crown Dodge of Fayetteville to take possession of the truck that will be used to tow the Mobile Assistance Unit’s trailer. The trailer, which is equipped with a concession window, freezer, refrigerating unit, air conditioning, heat, lights and plenty of space to store food came to the center in June. It was custom-built by HGR’s Truck and Trailers in Hope Mills.
Hardin said she was “shocked” to see the unit coming together.
“I never thought Church and Community Center would have something like this,” Hardin said.
Leadership at the Center helped make the concept a reality, she said.
The truck and trailer were paid for using a $210,100 grant awarded to RCCCC by the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust in 2020. The grant is being received over a three-year period. The trailer was purchased in the first year and the second year’s allotment paid for the truck, a generator and an iPad to serve clients, Goodwin said.
However, the Center is waiting for the arrival of the generator needed to power the trailer and keep food items cool, Goodwin said. The generator is on backorder and expected to arrive within two weeks.
The Church and Community Center has been delivering food in its box truck since March to various communities throughout the county, but lacked the equipment to keep food cool.
“That’s really our only missing piece,” Goodwin said.
The Center hopes to have the Mobile Unit on the road in one to two months.
Goodwin said the Mobile Unit will “exponentially increase the number of people we serve.”
Plans are to use the Mobile Unit to serve different communities on Thursdays, when the food pantry is closed.
Goodwin estimates the Unit will help the Center serve 100 households more each week than it previously has served in community distributions. She estimates more than 250 households per week will be served using the new Unit.
“In the meantime, we’re still going to be delivering food as much as possible to the community,” Goodwin said.
Goodwin and Hardin thanked the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust and Southeastern Health Foundation for donations and Chasity Skusa, the Center’s Resource Development coordinator, for writing the grant. Other donors to the mobile unit project include Campbell’s Soup Foundation and North Carolina Community Foundation.
Goodwin also thanked community members for their support.
“I’m grateful. I’m again shocked and just excited about what this means for Robeson County,” Goodwin said.
Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]