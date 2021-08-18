St. Pauls police on the hunt for three men wanted for weapons crimes

Staff report
    ST. PAULS — Police here are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in a Friday assault involving a weapon and two men in connection with a July 25 shooting at Happy Mart #3.

    Ron Morrison, 26, is wanted on five counts of assault by pointing a gun, four counts of assault on a child under the age of 12, armed terror to the public, and careless and reckless driving, according to the St. Pauls Police Department.

    Morrison is alleged to have “blocked a car from traveling down Chapel Street, exited his car and pointed a rifle at a grandmother and her four young grandchildren, ages ranging from 1 year to 9 years of age,” according to SPPD.

    “Morrison believed someone else was driving the car,” according to the department’s statement.

    He is considered to be armed and dangerous, according to police.

    Morrison’s last known place of residence was the Fairview Apartments on Veterans Road in St. Pauls.

    Also wanted by police are St. Pauls residents 26-year-old Daquan McNair, of East Armfield Street, and 19-year-old Waltay Jackson, of North Alford Road. Both are wanted in a separate case for discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle after alleged involvement in a shooting at the BP gas station located on West Broad Street in St. Pauls.

    “The men missed shooting the driver of the car by inches,” according to SPPD.

    The driver was not injured in the shooting. Both men previously were charged with discharging a firearm in city limits in connection to the shooting.

    McNair may be staying in Lumberton, and Jackson in Fairmont, according to the police department.

    “Both men should be considered armed and dangerous,” according to the police department.

    “The St. Pauls Police Department is committed to relentlessly pursuing anyone responsible for gun violence in the community and will use every resource at its disposal to bring these individuals to justice. Please help us keep our community safe,” a statement from the department’s Facebook page reads.

    Anyone with information about the men’s whereabouts are asked to contact St. Pauls police Lt. Michael Seago at 910-865-5155.

