Crime report

August 19, 2021

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Esther Sanders, Quail Run Road, Lumberton; Alex Clark, Rennert Road, Shannon; Restricted Victim, Wire Grass Road, Orrum; Restricted Victim, Starlite Drive and Avent Road, Lumberton; and Restricted Victim, Lumbee Avenue, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Wednesday and Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Billy Oxendine, South Chicken Road, Rowland; Restricted Victim, Baltimore Church Road, Fairmont; Gary Jacobs, Rose Drive, Maxton; Diana Chavis, Union School Road, Rowland; and Marlene Simmons, N.C. 904, Fairmont.