Crime report

LUMBERTON — Three economic development projects that will create 64 jobs and bring more than $7.9 million in net investment to Robeson County were approved Thursday by the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority, according to the director of the county’s office of Economic Development.

“This is great news for our County and continues to prove Robeson County is a great place to do business. I want to sincerely thank our Partners at EDPNC (Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina), NC Commerce, and NC Southeast for their tireless commitment to our County and support of our growing economy,” Channing Jones wrote in a message to County Manager Kellie Blue.

The 17-member Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) is the appointed board that awards Rural, Community Development Block Grant and Utility Account grant funds.

In a statement issued Thursday, Blue wrote, “On behalf of the Robeson County Commissioners, administration, Office of Economic Development, and various state and local partners, we are extremely excited of the investment announced today by three industries. Robeson County always stands ready to assist and provide resources to help business and industry thrive in our communities. We are most proud of our people who make up an amazing workforce that allow these companies to succeed. The approximately 8 million in net new investment coupled with the addition of 64 high-paying jobs continues to strengthen our economy and provides further opportunity for our citizens. We wish all of these companies continued success and we stand ready to partner at every junction.”

The RIA approved a $140,000 grant for Project MAPS. The grant will support the reuse of a 52,000-square-foot building in Lumberton. The site will become a new location for Air Production & Service, Inc., a service, parts and equipment group that provides facility solutions and maintenance support to industrial and railroad operations. Through this project, the company expects to create 14 jobs, with an investment of $2,610,000.

A $200,000 grant was approved for Project Bovine. The money will support the reuse of a 27,432-square-foot building in Fairmont. Brianwood Custom Meats, LLC, a startup meat processing facility, plans to process cattle and swine for wholesale and retail customers at the building. The company plans to create 30 jobs and invest $1,248,874 in the project.

Project Aeris was the recipient of $170,000 grant that will support the expansion of a building in Fairmont. At this location, Harger Lighting & Grounding, Inc., a manufacturer of lighting protection and grounding equipment, plans to add 20,000 square feet to the existing facility. This project is expected to create 20 jobs, with an investment of $4,088,000 by the company.

The grant awards sparked a written response from Phillip A. Shumaker, Existing Industry Expansions manager | South Central at Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.

“Congratulations, everyone. Channing & Beth,” Shumaker wrote. “Thank you for the hard work you put into these projects. I look forward to the future growth in Robeson County.”

The RIA approved on Thursday 21 grant requests to local governments totaling $5,916,198, according to information from the state Department of Commerce. The requests include commitments to create 1,200 jobs, 661 of which were previously announced. The projects represented by the grant awards will attract more than $546 million in private investment.

“Investments in our rural communities help to foster a broad-based economic recovery for our entire state,” Cooper said. “North Carolina’s Rural Infrastructure grants are helping counties, cities and towns make the improvements to water, wastewater and buildings that are essential to supporting the creation of good jobs.”

The Commerce Department’s team of rural economic development professionals supports the RIA’s work, according to the state agency. Members of the RIA review and approve funding requests from local communities. Funding comes from a variety of specialized grant and loan programs offered and managed by N.C. Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Division, led by Assistant Secretary for Rural Development Kenny Flowers. Grants can support a variety of activities, including infrastructure development, building renovation, expansion and demolition, and site improvements.

“Infrastructure improvements play a key role in making places attractive for businesses and talent, which is why these grants are so important for the future of rural North Carolina,” state Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders said. “I’m proud of the collaborative efforts by our Rural Economic Development Division and the Rural Infrastructure Authority to help communities prepare for growth.”