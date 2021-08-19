Rural Infrastructure Authority Board OKs three economic development projects in Robeson County

Jones

LUMBERTON — Three economic development projects that will create 64 jobs and bring more than $7.9 million in net investment to Robeson County were approved today by the Rural Infrastructure Authority Board, according to the director of the county’s office of Economic Development.

“This is great news for our County and continues to prove Robeson County is a great place to do business. I want to sincerely thank our Partners at EDPNC (Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina), NC Commerce, and NC Southeast for their tireless commitment to our County and support of our growing economy,” Channing Jones wrote in a letter to County Manager Kellie Blue.

The 17-member Rural Infrastructure Authority is the appointed board that awards Rural, Community Development Block Grant and Utility Account grant funds.

The Board approved a $140,000 grant for Project MAPS. The grant will support the reuse of a 52,000-square-foot building in Lumberton. The site will become a new location for Air Production & Service, Inc., a service, parts and equipment group that provides facility solutions and maintenance support to industrial and railroad operations. Through this project, the company expects to create 14 jobs, with an investment of $2,610,000.

A $200,000 grant was approved for Project Bovine. The money will support the reuse of a 27,432-square-foot building in Fairmont. Brianwood Custom Meats, LLC, a startup meat processing facility, plans to process cattle and swine for wholesale and retail customers at the building. The company plans to create 30 jobs and invest $1,248,874 in the project.

Project Aeris was the recipient of $170,000 grant that will support the expansion of a building in Fairmont. At this location, Harger Lighting & Grounding, Inc., a manufacturer of lighting protection and grounding equipment, plans to add 20,000 square feet to the existing facility. This project is expected to create 20 jobs, with an investment of $4,088,000 by the company.

