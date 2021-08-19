RALEIGH — The state senator from Lumberton urges Gov. Roy Cooper to quickly sign into law a bill that allows more offenses to be removed from a person’s state criminal record.

Senate Bill 301, of which Sen. Danny Britt Jr. was the primary sponsor, was given final General Assembly approval Wednesday when the Senate approved it on a vote of 48 to 0. The bill has been sent to Cooper, who has 10 days to sign, veto, or allow the bill to become law without his signature.

“I’m proud of the criminal justice reform work the General Assembly has accomplished in the past several years,” Britt said Thursday. “This bill builds upon our already strong record of giving North Carolinians a second chance after a nonviolent criminal conviction. I urge Gov. Cooper to swiftly sign this bill into law.”

Over the past several years, the Republican-led legislature has enacted historic criminal justice reforms, including Raise the Age, the Second Chance Act, and the First Step Act, which overturned the mandatory minimum sentences imposed by then-Sen. Roy Cooper, according to Britt.

The House gave the Britt-sponsored legislation unanimous final approval on Aug. 11. The vote was 115-0. Rep. Charles Graham, a Democrat from Lumberton, cast one of the yes votes.

The bill would expand the criminal offenses eligible for expunction and allow the expunction of an eligible offense despite an impaired driving conviction, if the impaired driving conviction occurred more than than five years prior to the petition. It also would allow the expunction of up to three nonviolent felonies, allow an attorney to file a petition for expunction on behalf of a person who committed certain crimes under the age of 18, and allow access by a district attorney to expunction records for determining conditional discharge eligibility.