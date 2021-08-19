Robeson County Commissioner Campbell receives award of appreciation for her service

Pauline Campbell, vice chair of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners, was recognized Aug. 14 for her two years of service (2020-2021) as District 5 director during the North Carolina Association of County Commissioner’s 114th annual Conference in New Hanover County. Courtesy photo | Pauline Campbell Campbell Campbell Related Articles

LUMBERTON — The vice chair of the Robeson County Commissioner Board of Commissioners was honored recently for her service to the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners.

Robeson County Commissioner Pauline Campbell was presented an award of appreciation for two years of service, 2020-2021, during the North Carolina Association of County Commissioner’s 114th annual conference, which took place Aug. 14 in New Hanover County. She was the District 5 director, serving Bladen, Hoke, Scotland and Robeson counties.

District directors are elected during annual Association meetings and serve two-year terms. As a district director, Campbell served on the NCACC’s board of directors.

“Being a director was very rewarding,” Campbell said.

Serving as District 5 director gave her the ability to interact with a number of people from different counties and gather ideas to implement in Robeson County, she said.

Campbell thanked outgoing NCACC President Ronnie Smith and his staff for welcoming her in with other commissioners two years ago and “treating them like family.”

Campbell described Executive Director Kevin Leonard as helpful and easy to reach with any questions, concerns or other matters.

Robeson County Board of Commissioners Chair Faline Dial said Campbell represented Robeson County well and was “very deserving” of the recognition.

“We appreciate Commissioner Campbell for her dedication to not only the Robeson County Board of Commissioners, but also at the state level,” Dial said.

“We consider her an asset to our county,” Dial added.

The NCACC is viewed as the collective voice of county government, and board members work to represent and serve all 100 counties, according to Campbell.

Article I, Section 2 of the Association’s Constitution states, “… all counties must band themselves together and work for the common good.”

“[T]he Board of Directors have general control and supervision over the affairs of the Association and shall be empowered to determine all questions of policy which may arise during the interval between meetings. The Board of Directors cause an annual audit to be made of the financial records of the Association,” according to the NCACC Constitution.

The Board also provides policy guidance at state and federal levels and monitors the NCACC budget, according to information from Campbell. It also gives input about county needs concerning education and other matters.

For more information about the NCACC, visit www.nccacc.org.