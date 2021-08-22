Pembroke man charged in fatal shooting

Locklear

LUMBERTON —A Pembroke man has been charged with murder after a Sunday fight led to the shooting death of a 44-year-old man, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Patrick Lamont Locklear, 36, was charged with second-degree murder, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.

The charges are in connection with the shooting death of Robert Davis Hunt, of Pembroke.

Deputies responded about 2:21 a.m. Sunday to a report of a person shot at 10810 N.C. 72 West in Pembroke, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Hunt was found dead at the scene.

“Investigators learned that a fight ensued between Robert Hunt and Patrick Locklear while at the home of Robert Hunt. During the altercation Robert Hunt was shot. The Homicide Division is investigating the incident,” according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s investigators are asking anyone with more information about the case to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office by calling 910-671-3170 or emailing [email protected]