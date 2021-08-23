Effective Teacher Training available at Robeson Community College

August 23, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — People interested in becoming a substitute teacher can receive the required training at Robeson Community College.

Registration is now open for the Effective Teacher Training program at the campus located at 5160 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton. The cost of the course is $125 plus a $2 access fee. A textbook titled “The First Days of School,” by Harry and Rosemary Wong (5th Edition), is required and can be bought through the RCC Bookstore.

The Effective Teaching Training course is a requirement for becoming a substitute in North Carolina, however, many school systems may have additional requirements that must be met prior to obtaining employment, according to RCC. The Public Schools of Robeson County, for example, requires that a certificate of completion of the 36-hour ETT course accompany an individual’s application when applying for a substitute teacher or a teaching assistant position.

Substitutes with a teaching license make a minimum of $103 per day, while unlicensed subs make a minimum of $80 per day, according to the North Carolina Public Schools Salary Manual.

Robeson Community College offers two delivery options for students, an online/hybrid option and face-to-face classes during the day.

The online/hybrid classes are scheduled for Sept. 1-30 and Nov. 1-30.

The in-person day classes are scheduled 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays Sept. 13-16, Oct. 4-7, Nov. 1-4 and Dec. 6-9.

To register, contact the Workforce Development Center at 910-272-3690.