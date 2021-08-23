Stop the Violence Coalition meeting canceled

Staff report

ST. PAULS — The Stop the Violence Coalition meeting scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled.

The community meeting that was to take place at 6 p.m. in the St. Pauls High School cafeteria has been canceled because of “an unforeseen scheduling conflict,” according to a statement released by the St. Pauls Police Department. The meeting’s purpose was to gather residents’ input about ways to reduce violence in St. Pauls.

“The Coalition consists of members of the police department, public, local clergy, businesses, the school community, and other civic and community organizations. These groups will work together to make the St. Pauls area a safer place to live and work,” a statement from the SPPD reads in part.

The event will be rescheduled, but a date for the rescheduled meeting has yet to be determined, according to SPPD.