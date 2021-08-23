Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Friday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Corletha Bartley, Ariella Street, Lumberton; Ginger Carter, Dixie Drive, Red Springs; Marcos Solorzano, Lynus Road, Fairmont; Rosalinda Strickland, Leon Drive, Lumberton; and Ashley McDonald, Damian Drive, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Friday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Linda Dinkins, N.C. 72 West, Lumberton; Margaret Oxendine, Porcelain Drive, Maxton; Susan Johnson, J W Road, Fairmont; Brandy Larson, Newman Drive, Lumberton; Kathy Oxendine, Oakgrove Church Road and Union Chapel Road, Lumberton; Chico Locklear, Corey Road, Maxton; Ablean Jacobs, N.C. 130 West, Maxton; Nathaniel McRae, Alamac Road, Lumberton; Daleno Oxendine, Prospect Road, Pembroke; Shannon Robinson, Pleasant Hope Road, Fairmont; William McDuffie, U.S. 301 South, Rowland; Alysa Hunt, Latino Drive, Shannon; and Kelly Deese, N.C. 710 South, Maxton.

Eddie Locklear reported Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was seriously injured during an assault on Legend Drive in Lumberton.

Charles Leach reported Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an armed robbery that occurred on Hubbard Road in Rowland. His estimated loss was $50.