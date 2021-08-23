RALEIGH — The three lawmakers who represent Robeson County will have a voice in shaping the final version of state’s two-year spending plan.

Sen. Danny Britt Jr., a Republican from Lumberton, and Reps. Charles Graham, a Democrat from Lumberton, and Brenden Jones, a Republican from Tabor City, have been appointed to the Senate and House conference committees that will begin meeting in the coming days to hammer out differences in the proposed budget approved by the two General Assembly chambers. The Senate gave final approval to its version on June 25, and the House OK’d its version on Aug. 12. The Senate voted Aug. 17 to reject the House version, setting up the need for conference committees to craft a compromise budget to be voted on by both chambers.

Britt is one of 24 members of the Senate conference committee. Graham and Jones are two of 44 voting members of the House committee. The House committee also includes three members who will serve in a nonvoting, advisory capacity.

The co-chairmen of the House committee are Reps. Dean Arp, Donny Lambeth and Jason Saine. The Senate chairman is Sen. Brent Jackson.

The House and Senate negotiating teams met briefly Wednesday and Thursday to set a schedule, but it has not formally been finalized, according to Sen. Jackson’s office.

The goal is to have a compromise spending plan completed within 14 days, Britt said Monday.

“I am thankful to have a seat at the table,” he said. “I have never seen a perfect budget, but this one addresses many priorities for our state, and certainly the people in the East. Our group of rural lawmakers have done a great job of carrying the football to this point, but we can’t lose focus. Now it is time to grit our teeth and push through the fourth quarter. We have to finish the job.”

Graham said Monday he was honored to be chosen to serve on the House conference committee, the second time he has been picked to help negotiate a compromise spending plan. His selection ensures he will have an opportunity to advocate for the House budget items and be a voice at the table for Robeson County, he said.

“During this conference committee, my goals will be to work hard to make sure the funding for Robeson County, our local municipalities, the dredging of the Lumber River, and the pay increases for state employees, among other important items, remain,” he said. “In addition, I will also continue to advocate that the $10 million for our state-recognized tribes remain in the budget, as this has the potential to greatly help the Lumbee Tribe and our Lumbee people.”

In an article published Aug. 14 in The Robesonian, Graham said the House spending plan includes more than $160 million in direct investments to Robeson County. About $110 million of that goes to The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and Robeson Community College, including $91 million for the construction of a Health Sciences facility at UNCP and nearly $20 million for the construction of a Workforce Development Building at RCC.

According to Graham, the proposed budget approved by the House calls for $25.7 billion in spending in the fiscal year that began July 1 and grows by $940 million in the following year.

“As it stands the House budget is a great boom for Robeson County,” Graham said. “It’s good for education, business, job creation and disaster mitigation. My job is to make sure that these items remain in the final budget. I also plan to share my concerns about a few policy items that were added to the budget.

“Finally, I want to ensure our teachers, state employees and retirees are not forgotten and are well taken care of for the future.”

According to published reports, Senate leader Phil Berger, a Republican, has said the budget chairs of the conference committee will reach a compromise before getting input from Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper, and before the legislature takes a final vote. The goal is to have final floor votes on the budget around Sept. 9.

Cooper also wants to participate in negotiations in hopes of being able to sign a bill that he can accept. He’s been critical of corporate income tax cuts in the competing versions of the spending plan, and wants more money for public education and child care.

Cooper hasn’t signed a conventional omnibus budget bill since he took office in 2017. A stalemate between Cooper and GOP lawmakers in 2019 was never resolved in the wake of a Cooper veto.

Both legislative plans contain competing policy provisions that must be worked out. Some would weaken or roll back powers held by Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein. Others place more oversight over K-12 school curriculum.