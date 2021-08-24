UNC Health Southeastern asks patients to seek alternatives to Emergency Department

Staff report

LUMBERTON — The continuing influx of cases related to COVID-19 has prompted UNC Health Southeastern leaders to urge members of the public to avoid going to the emergency room unless their medical situation is urgent.

“We have seen an increase in COVID-related illnesses, and capacity is up in the hospital, with limited bed availability,” said Renae Taylor, vice president and chief nursing executive.

The capacity situation has been ongoing since mid-June, “and increasing more every day,” she said.

Members of the public should visit their primary care physician or use local urgent care clinics for all health conditions not requiring emergency care because patients seeking admission are facing delays, according to UNC Health Southeastern.

“Individuals experiencing medical emergencies, such as trauma, chest pain, and difficulty breathing, should call 911 immediately. Patients who do seek care from the Emergency Department will be treated in order of the seriousness of their condition, therefore, individuals who seek emergency care for minor health issues will likely face extensive delays,” a release from UNC Health Southeastern reads in part.

Individuals who feel they may be sick and need to seek nonemergency medical care may visit a UNC Health Southeastern primary care or walk-in clinic. Sick appointments may be scheduled by calling the clinic direct or scheduling through the call center at 1-844-735-8864. The walk-in clinics that do not require an appointment include Southeastern Health Mall Clinic on the campus of Biggs Park Mall, Southeastern Multi-Specialty and Urgent Care Pembroke, Southeastern Multi-Specialty and Urgent Care Whiteville, and The Clinic at Walmart in the Lumberton Walmart Supercenter.

Individuals interested in scheduling an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine can schedule vaccination appointments by calling UNC Health Southeastern primary care clinics direct or scheduling through the call center at 1-844-735-8864.

For a complete clinic listing with hours and phone numbers, logon to www.southeasternhealth.org and click on “Services,” “Physician Services,” and “Primary Care Clinics.”