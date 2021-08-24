Red Springs police officer takes the oath

August 24, 2021
Red Springs Police Officer Micheal Hammonds, middle, takes the oath of duty on Aug. 13, as his mother, Kristian Hammond holds the Bible and Robeson County Superior Court Judge Greg Bell administers the oath. Hammonds completed Basic Law Enforcement Training at Robeson Community College on May 21. Hammonds joined the police department on Aug. 20. Courtesy photo | Red Springs Police Department

Courtesy photo | Red Springs Police Department

