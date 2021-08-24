First two days of filing for Lumbee Tribe election produces 5 candidates

August 24, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — Five people had filed as candidates for the Nov. 9 Lumbee Tribe as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to the tribal Election Office.

One of the five, Ronnie Oxendine, filed Monday, the first day on which candidates could file, as a candidate for tribal chairman. The current chairman, Harvey Godwin Jr. is at the end of his second term and is ineligible for reelection.

Two days into the filing period, a race is shaping up for the District 10 seat on Tribal Council. Bobby Emanuel filed on Tuesday and Rodney Taylor on Monday. The seat is held by Marshil Locklear.

Also filing on Tuesday was Tammy Sampson, for the District 14 Tribal Council seat currently occupied by Terry Hunt.

Incumbent Council District 9 representative Dewey McNeill filed for reelection on Monday.

The candidate filing period ends 5 p.m. Sept. 3, according to the Lumbee Tribe Election Board. Candidate fees are $500 for the chairman seat and $250 for a Tribal Council seat.

One seat each is up for election in Council districts 1, 4, 5, 7, 9, 10 and 14.

Emanuel was the only candidate to submit biographical information to The Robesonian.

According to that information, Emanuel lives in Shannon with his wife of 31 years, Donna. He has four daughters: Kristen, Amber, Morgan and Alyssa, and two grandchildren: Jayce and Paisleigh.

He is a Surface Maintenance Mechanic supervisor at Field Maintenance Shop 10 in Red Springs, where he has been a shop supervisor since October 2008.

Emanuel is a Chief Warrant Officer 4 in the North Carolina National Guard, in which he has served for more than 36 years. He is assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 113th Sustainment Brigade in Greensboro, where he serves as the senior Ordinance Ground Maintenance warrant officer. He deployed with the NCNG to Iraq in 2003 and to Afghanistan in 2010. He was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal during the Afghanistan deployment.

Emanuel graduated from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke in 1993 with a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science. He has been a member of Riverside Independent Baptist Church since 1992.