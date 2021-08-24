Emergency Medical Services program at RCC ranks #1 among rural colleges in Southeast NC

August 24, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College is proud to announce that The Emergency Medical Services program at Robeson Community College has ranked #1 among rural colleges in Southeast North Carolina in terms of FTE.

The college achieved 287.0 FTE’s overall, according to RCC. FTE means “full-time equivalent” for the purposes of calculating a full-time enrollment, which include full-time students along with those who only attend on a part-time basis.

Overall, the EMS program at RCC comes in at #4 out of 58 community colleges across the state, behind Lenoir Community College in Kinston, with 565.0 FTE; Fayetteville Technical Community College, with 542.1 FTE;and Rowan-Cabarrus in Salisbury, which achieved 294.6 FTE.

Fayetteville Technical Community College and Rowan-Cabarrus Community College are included in rankings for suburban colleges based on overall population of the region in which they are located.

Among all rural colleges in North Carolina, RCC was ranked #2, just behind Lenoir.

“This is a big achievement for Robeson Community College,” said Kenny Locklear, the EMS director at RCC. “When you consider that we are #4 in North Carolina in comparison to colleges that are five to six times larger than RCC, you begin to understand how successful our program has been.”

Robeson Community College offers an array of classes to meet the market demand for Emergency Medical Services.

“EMS is a critical component of the nation’s health care system,” Locklear said. “With shortages of qualified EMS personnel, we are doing all we can to meet the needs of Robeson County and our region by providing a quality education to those who answer the call to go into the EMS field. The job market awaits each our graduates with open arms.”

For more information on the EMS program at Robeson Community College, contact Locklear at 910-272-3404 or [email protected]