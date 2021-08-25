Maintenance work to close one I-95 North lane near St. Pauls

August 24, 2021
RED SPRINGS — Local college students and tech companies met Tuesday to get a peek at technological advancements and to explore career opportunities during a display of what is possible.
More than 300 people took part in Emerging Technology Institute’s Live Demonstrations Tech-Polooza, which featured displays by technology vendors such as Mojo Vision, CoVar, Full Throttle Aerial, ROAM, BioMojo, Tough Stump Technologies and others. The Tech-Polooza took place at Emerging Technology Institute, located at 16824 A N.C. 211 in Red Springs.
About 40 Robeson Community College students attended the event that began at 9:30 a.m. and was to end at 5 p.m. The event ran for only one day because of concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. ETI had planned to host two events back-to-back on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Caleb Kraus, a RCC student majoring in mechatronics engineering, was looking for direction at the event, and hoped to get ideas about his career. After he graduates in May, he plans to attend a four-year college or university.
“I just learned about opportunities we have,” Kraus said.
Adrian Hall, an Early College student at RCC majoring in computer technology, said he too was gathering ideas about his future career.
“These guys, they created ideas I hadn’t even thought of,” Hall said.
“It’s pretty interesting so far,” Brenden Stanley, an Early College student said.
Stanley said he was able to see technology relating to biomechanical legs.
“This is awesome,” said Kenneth McCoy, an HVAC student at RCC.
McCoy said he would be interested in returning to another event like the one staged on Tuesday. McCoy could be seen with Aquer Holmes and Seth Bullard gazing at an augmented reality contact lenses created by California-based Mojo Vision.
“If we can open up opportunities then they can kind of change where their future is going,” said Patrick Jacques, RCC’s dean of Public Service and Applied Tech.
Jacques hoped that exposing the students to “top notch, high-quality technology” also would give them job opportunities.
“We’re just happy to be here and for ETI to invite us out here,” Jacques said.
ETI Founder and President James Freeman also said students from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and N.C. State University were present.
Also at the event were multiple vendors with technologies that could be used in military operations.
BioMojo had on display a mannequin leg that is used for combat surgery training, such as performing a fasciotomy procedure, which involves an incision on the leg. The procedure is one of the “most commonly performed procedures in combat situations,” said Jason Cisavano, of Cary-based BioMojo.
Full Throttle Aerial had displays and demonstrations of drones. The drones can be used to transport items for commercial use.
Tough Stump Technologies had materials and displays explaining its Aerial Reconnaissance Tactical Edge Mapping and Imagery System or ARTEMIS and its ATOS tracking system. The company uses drones and other devices to provide high resolution mapping services to the military, law enforcement agencies, civilians and first responders, according to Jimbo Michael, the company’s Specialized Training Sales leader.
“We’re here networking and just getting our product out to people,” Michael said.
Joel Will, Talent Acquisition manager at Applied Research Associates Inc., was present with hopes of recruiting more than 30 people to work for the company.
The company specializes in “scientific research and engineering dedicated to solving critical national problems to improve our safety, security and way of life,” according to its website.
“I’m really excited. I’m honored to be here,” Will said.
“I think this helps show the scope of innovation,” said Gunnar Gillespie, of FedTech, a company that runs startup studios for the government. “It’s often overlooked.”
The event also featured speakers like Bull Holland, of the U.S. Army Research Office; Bill Rivera, of U.S. Army Special Operations Command; and others.
“We hope that this becomes a series of events,” said Brandon Conover, of Practical Scientific Solutions. “We really appreciate James (Freeman) opening up this facility for us to hold some of these events.”
Ron Oxendine, who attended the event and is running for the office of Lumbee tribal chairman, also spoke about the impact the technology event can have.
“It brings technology here, but it also opens up opportunities for students to learn what they can do in the future,” Oxendine said.
Freeman said the event was a collaborative way to bring multiple entities together.
“It’s an awesome opportunity for industry and academia and government to meet together,” Freeman said.