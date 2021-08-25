Crime report

August 25, 2021 Robesonian News 0

Maria Medina reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was the victim of a theft that occurred on McBridge Road in Red Springs. Her estimated total loss was $100.

Gary Locklear reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an assault by someone with a weapon that occurred on Caitlin Drive in Shannon.