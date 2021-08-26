Crime report

August 26, 2021 Robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday and Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Joshua Hunt, Burch Road, Lumberton; Joshua Locklear, Wagon Wheel Road, Shannon; and Walter McKoy, Mt. Olive Church Road, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Josefina Martinez, Shaw Road, St. Pauls; Dollar General, N.C. 710 South, Maxton; and Dollar General, Union Chapel Road, Pembroke.