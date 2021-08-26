Maintenance work to close section of Tarheel Road starting Monday

LUMBERTON — Congressman Dan Bishop visited Robeson Community College Wednesday to get updates on the college’s programs and a snapshot of its needs.

Dan Bishop, representative for North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District, received updates from RCC leaders on its growth and plans for the future in the Nursing and EMS programs. Bishop took a tour of the campus and engaged in many conversations about its future.

“It’s just an impressive institution and I want to do everything I can to support it,” Bishop said.

He last visited the campus in December 2019.

“The only way to effectively serve people, I think, whether it’s in Congress or any other place is to get to know them and I’ve gotten to know Robeson County pretty well. But, every time I come I meet somebody I didn’t know before and I learned something that I didn’t know,” he said.

President Singler told Bishop of the Nursing program’s growth. The program has about 145 nursing students but is about to expand. Patrena Elliot, vice president for Instruction and Support Services, said the college is working to add a Sonography program.

Singler said the COVID-19 pandemic has been a “call to action to nurses.”

“Right now there’s no greater purpose than health care,” Singler said.

Singler told Bishop the Nursing program is very expensive and that the college could use help in the future. Bishop met nursing students, heard three student testimonials and thanked students for their work.

“I’m impressed with you guys,” he said.

Bishop also took his first look at the college’s paramedic program, which has four rooms in Building 17, according to Program Director Eric Freeman. The EMS program will move to Building 19, once construction is completed.

Bishop toured the unfinished building.

“We’re excited to get in here,” Freeman said.

The building is a $2.8 million project. Construction began in August 2020.

“We’re looking at being in here the last week of September,” said Steven Hunt, RCC’s vice president of Workforce Development and Continuing Education.

Hunt also told the congressman that renovations to the Sammy Cox Law Enforcement Center will start in 60-90 days. New instruction rooms, lockers and showers will be added and bathrooms renovated.

Bishop also tested out the college’s Defensive Driving Simulator, which RCC received about three months ago. The simulator is used to help students in the law enforcement, firefighting and EMS programs learn defensive driving skills that can be used on the job. It was bought using CARES Act funding.

He was also introduced to the college’s Deescalation Simulator, which presents law enforcement students scenarios for practicing how to deescalate situations or how to react in the event of a shooting.

Singler shared with Bishop her gratitude for funding to help the school during COVID-19, but said some of the guidelines were strict and limited the college in what it could do. Leaders also discussed how the college adjusted during the COVID-19 pandemic to continue offering students a quality education, such as helping connect students to the internet while they were in the parking lot and helping students in need obtain devices like a computer.

Bishop offered to take a look at grant funding sources and to offer the college any help it needs. He also expressed a willingness to meet at a later date with college leaders to discuss support RCC might need as programs expand and the sonography program is added.

Bishop said community colleges are “crown jewels of North Carolina.”

“I’m gonna invest myself in solving your problems and it’s a privilege for me to be here,” he said. “I have great respect for the role and the capacities and the effectiveness of community colleges throughout North Carolina.”