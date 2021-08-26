Robeson County clergy embrace vision of better driving habits

Hunt

LUMBERTON — Members of the clergy in Robeson County are helping a task force reduce traffic deaths.

Local religious leaders joined a virtual roundtable discussion Thursday with other stakeholders serving on the Robeson County Vision Zero task force. They expressed the desire to use the biblical principle of “love thy neighbor” to encourage people to drive more safely. The task force hopes the message delivered through the pulpit will have a positive effect on driving habits in Robeson County and ultimately save lives.

The task force comprised of elected officials and other public leaders formed in 2018 with a mission of reducing traffic deaths. An average of 48 people died each year from 2018 to 2020 in vehicle crashes in the county, many as the result of not wearing seat belts or speeding, drinking alcohol or being distracted.

Task force Chairman Grady Hunt said the faith community plays an integral part in the lives of Robeson County residents.

“We have many churches and other organizations doing important ministry that reaches people across our county,” said Hunt, a Robeson County attorney and member of the N.C. Board of Transportation. “They are helping us spread the word about the dangers of bad driving.”

The bulk of Thursday’s meeting was moderated by the Rev. Ray Beale, associate pastor of The Gathering Church in Durham. She has a doctorate in ministry and more than 20 years of experience in pastoral care and consulting.

Beale said pastors have led their congregations through two major hurricanes since 2016 and the COVID-19 pandemic, which has presented its own set of challenges for their churches. Pastors, who naturally love people and want to help them, can remind their congregations to pray for safety before hitting the road, she said.

“They really believe that we as pastors have the influence and the deep and inviting relationships that it takes to help that small, three-second step to buckling up a seat belt,” Beale said.

The natural disasters and pandemic have reminded faith-based organizations how many people depend on them during a crisis, said the Rev. Steve Strickland, missions director of the Burnt Swamp Baptist Association in Pembroke. But, many pastors are beleaguered. They hold full-time jobs outside their churches to make ends meet.

“I will say we have learned that are our people are very resilient,” Strickland said. “They are strong. We have learned we can face tragedy, and see light on the other side.”

Also during the meeting, Shelton Hill, an assistant Robeson County manager, said the county is working to “enlarge mass transit” to reduce the number of vehicles and crashes on the roadways. Hill hopes doing so can help provide people in need of transportation a safe way to travel to work or other destinations.

A video recording of Thursday’s virtual meeting can be found on NCDOT’s YouTube channel and at ncvisionzero.org/Robeson. The task force will meet again Oct. 28.