Area health care leaders anticipate little impact if certificate of need bill becomes law

LUMBERTON — A bill granting hospitals and other medical facilities more leeway to expand treatment space or buy equipment without initiating state reviews would have little impact on local health care systems if it is signed into law by the governor, area hospital officials say.

The bill that would adjust the state’s certificate of need laws was sent to Gov. Roy Cooper after getting final General Assembly approval on Tuesday. Cooper has 10 days from final legislative approval to either sign the bill, veto it or let it become law without his signature.

Administrators at UNC Health Southeastern have been following the legislation, according to Joann Anderson, president and CEO.

“I think the bill modernized the CON requirements for building projects,” she said Thursday. “Given the escalating costs of construction, this bill is more reasonable in project costs. The timelines could present issues with some projects but are not unreasonable on the surface. There are no immediate impacts to UNC Health Southeastern.”

Cape Fear Valley Health leaders also have been following the bill so as to stay appraised, according to Chaka Jordan, vice president of Marketing and Communications. But they have no position on the legislation.

It will not have an immediate effect on the health care system’s projects but could impact the process for future projects, according to Jordan.

“As the thresholds have not been raised in 20 years, we understand why the General Assembly moved on this legislation, and we appreciate the General Assembly taking a consensus-based approach on this matter,” she said.

The final approval vote in the House was 100 to 3. The Senate approved the legislation almost unanimously in May.

The bill would increase the spending threshold on equipment at diagnostic centers, for major medical equipment and for capital expenditures at new institutions before becoming subject to a review by the state. Dollar amounts would be adjusted annually going forward.

There also would be deadlines for when construction must begin on a health care facility after a certificate of need is issued. The deadlines change based on project costs.