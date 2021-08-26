Southbound lane of I-95 near St. Pauls to be closed Friday morning for guardrail maintenance

August 26, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A portion of a southbound lane of Interstate 95 south of St. Pauls will be closed for about four hours early Friday morning so maintenance work can be performed.

The right southbound lane between mile markers 26 and 29 will be closed so a guardrail can be repaired, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. The work is scheduled to begin at 12 a.m. Friday and be completed by 4 a.m.

No detour will be established, and traffic backup is expected to be low.