RCSO investigates shootings that hospitalized two men

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate Thursday shootings that sent two men to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Damarko Locklear, 20, of St. Pauls, was hospitalized after he was struck by gunfire while traveling in a vehicle on North Alford Road in St. Pauls, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The gunfire is believed to have come “from a separate vehicle” traveling on the same road.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene at 886 N. Alford Road about 11:39 p.m.

A little more than two hours before, deputies were dispatched at 8:54 p.m. to an unrelated shooting in Lumberton that sent 19-year-old Justin Suggs to the hospital.

Deputies found Suggs lying in the front yard of the residence at 263 Alamac Village Drive Lot 16B and suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Sheriff’s Office. They rendered first aid before Suggs was transported to a medical facility for treatment.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office’s Major Crimes Division and Homicide Division are working on both cases.

Sheriff’s investigators are asking anyone with information about the shootings to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or email [email protected]