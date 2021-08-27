Adoptable pet

August 27, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Myla is available for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. She is a 1-year-old lab mix. Myla is up to date on vaccines and rabies, and has been spayed. She is full of energy and very loving. Her adoption fee is $200, with an approved application. Call 910-738-8282 or send an email to rchsfriendsforlife@gmail.com for an adoption application or to schedule a visit. Applications also can be obtained from the Humane Society’s website at robesoncountyhumanesociety.org. The Humane Society is located at 3180 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton. Courtesy photo | Robeson County Humane Society

Myla is available for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. She is a 1-year-old lab mix. Myla is up to date on vaccines and rabies, and has been spayed. She is full of energy and very loving. Her adoption fee is $200, with an approved application. Call 910-738-8282 or send an email to [email protected] for an adoption application or to schedule a visit. Applications also can be obtained from the Humane Society’s website at robesoncountyhumanesociety.org. The Humane Society is located at 3180 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton.

Courtesy photo | Robeson County Humane Society

Myla is available for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. She is a 1-year-old lab mix. Myla is up to date on vaccines and rabies, and has been spayed. She is full of energy and very loving. Her adoption fee is $200, with an approved application. Call 910-738-8282 or send an email to [email protected] for an adoption application or to schedule a visit. Applications also can be obtained from the Humane Society’s website at robesoncountyhumanesociety.org. The Humane Society is located at 3180 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton.